80. doğum gününde 80 fotoğrafla Al Pacino

25 Nisan 1940’ta Doğu Harlem’de, Sicilya kökenli Salvatore ve Rose Pacino’nun tek çocuğu olarak dünyaya geldiğinde ona Alfredo James Pacino adını verdiler. Broadway'de sahneye çıktığı ilk oyun Does the Tiger Wear a Necktie'daki rolüyle Tony Ödülü'nün sahibi oldu. 1969 yılındaki ilk filmi Me, Natalie'yi, Panic in Needle Park takip etti. The Godfather'daki Michael Corleone rolüylü artık dünya onu Al Pacino olarak tanıyordu. İşte 80 karede 80 yaşını kutlayan yaşayan efsane oyuncu Al Pacino...

26.04.2020 - 10:57

Al Pacino ve Kitty Winn / The Panic in Needle Park (1971)

Al Pacino / The Godfather (1972)

Al Pacino / Serpico (1973)

Al Pacino / Scarecrow (1973)

Al Pacino / The Godfather: Part II (1974)

Al Pacino / The Godfather: Part II (1974)

Al Pacino ve John Cazale / Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Al Pacino, John Cazale ve Carol Kane / Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Al Pacino / Bobby Deerfield (1977)

Al Pacino ve Christine Lahti / ...and justice for all. (1979)

Paul Newman, Al Pacino, Sidney Lumet ve Walter Cronkite

Al Pacino / Author! Author! (1982)

Al Pacino / Cruising (1980)

Al Pacino / Scarface (1983)

Al Pacino ve Steven Bauer / Scarface (1983)

Al Pacino ve Sid Owen / Revolution (1985)

Al Pacino ve Hugh Hudson / Revolution (1985)

Al Pacino ve John Goodman / Sea of Love (1989)

Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)

Al Pacino ve Paul Guilfoyle / The Local Stigmatic (1990)

Al Pacino / The Godfather: Part III (1990)



Al Pacino/ The Godfather: Part III (1990)

Al Pacino / Frankie and Johnny (1991)

Al Pacino, Jonathan Pryce ve Jude Ciccolella / Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Al Pacino ve Chris O'Donnell / Scent of a Woman (1992)

Al Pacino ve Sean Penn / Carlito's Way (1993)

Al Pacino ve Emma Thompson / The 65th Annual Academy Awards (1993)

Al Pacino / The 65th Annual Academy Awards (1993)

Al Pacino / Two Bits (1995)

Al Pacino /Heat (1995)

Robert De Niro ve Al Pacino / The 67th Annual Academy Awards (1995)

Al Pacino / City Hall (1996)

Al Pacino ve Keanu Reeves / The Devil's Advocate (1997)

Al Pacino ve Keanu Reeves / The Devil's Advocate (1997)

Al Pacino / Donnie Brasco (1997)

Johnny Depp ve Al Pacino / Donnie Brasco (1997)

Al Pacino / The Insider (1999)

Cameron Diaz ve Al Pacino / Any Given Sunday (1999)

Al Pacino - Toronto International Film Festival / 2000

Al Pacino ve Hilary Swank / Insomnia (2002)

Al Pacino / People I Know (2002)

Al Pacino / S1m0ne (2002)

Al Pacino / Angels In America -2003

Al Pacino / The Recruit (2003)

Al Pacino / The Merchant of Venice (2004)

Cynthia Nixon, Al Pacino ve Kristin Davis 2004

Al Pacino - Annual American / Cinematheque Award Honoring - 2005

Sidney Lumet ve Al Pacino 2005

Al Pacino / Two for the Money (2005)

Al Pacino ve Jacqueline Bisset 2006

Al Pacino / 88 Minutes (2007)

Al Pacino / AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Al Pacino (2007)

Al Pacino, Ellen Barkin ve Noureen DeWulf / Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Al Pacino / Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Robert De Niro ve Al Pacino / Righteous Kill (2008)

Al Pacino ve Carla Gugino / Righteous Kill (2008)

Al Pacino / You Don't Know Jack (2010)

Al Pacino ve Jack Kevorkian / You Don't Know Jack (2010)

Al Pacino ve Adam Sandler / Jack and Jill (2011)

Matthew Broderick, Al Pacino ve Patrick Wilson

Al Pacino / The Son of No One (2011)

Al Pacino, Alan Arkin ve Christopher Walken /Stand Up Guys (2012)

Al Pacino / Axis Sally (2019)

Al Pacino / Phil Spector (2013)

Al Pacino 2014

Al Pacino, Camila Sola ve Lucila Sola

Al Pacino ve Lucila Sola

Al Pacino 2015

Dan Fogelman ve Al Pacino / 2015

Al Pacino - 2015

Al Pacino, Brittany Snow ve Karl Urban / Hangman (2017)

Al Pacino ve Evan Peters / The Pirates of Somalia (2017)





Al Pacino 2017

Al Pacino

Al Pacino / Paterno (2018)

Al Pacino ve Barry Levinson / Paterno (2018)

Michelle Pfeiffer ve Al Pacino 2018

Al Pacino ve Lucila Sola 2017

Al Pacino / The Irishman (2019)







Robert De Niro ve Al Pacino / The Irishman (2018)








