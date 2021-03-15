93. Oscar adayları açıklandı

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 93. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı. Başrollerinde Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried ve Lily Collins gibi isimlerin olduğu Mank, en fazla adaylık alarak listeye damga vuran film oldu. İşte 25 Nisan 2021'de Kaliforniya'daki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak olan 2021 Oscar Ödülleri adayları listesi...

15.03.2021 - 16:10

93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ MÜZİK

Da 5 Blood
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Kemp Powers - One Night in Miami
Florian Zeller ve Christopher Hampton - The Father
Sacha Baron Cohen ve yazar ekibi - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ramin Bahrani - The White Tiger
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of Chicago 7
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ KISA FİLM

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ BELGESEL

Collective
Time
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ FİLM ULUSLARARASI

Another Round (Danimarka)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
Collective (Romanya)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)


93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON

The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ KURGU

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
Trial of the Chicago 7
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ TASARIMI

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Hillbilly Elegy
Emma
Mank
Pinocchio
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ ANİMASYON FİLM

Soul
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
A Shaund of the Sheep Movie
Onward
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari


93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman


93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ FİLM

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
93. Oscar adayları açıklandı
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

