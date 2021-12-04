Aralık ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin aralık ayının en popüler dizileri listesi fikir verici olabilir. İşte okuyucuların/izleyicilerin oylarıyla belirlenmiş zirvedeki 20 yapım...

Haberler 04.12.2021 - 09:00

20. Ted Lasso (2020)
8.8

19. Dexter (2006)
8.6

18. Yellowjackets (2021)
7.9

Aralık ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 4


17. You (2018)
7.7

16. Foundation (2021)
7.4

15. Game of Thrones (2011)
9.2

14. Squid Game (2021)
8.1

13. Dopesick (2021)
8.8

12. Pam & Tommy (2022)

11. True Story (2021)
7.7

10. The Great (2020)
8.1

9. Dexter: New Blood (2021)
9.0

8. The Beatles: Get Back (2021)
9.4

7. Succession (2018)

8.7

6. Hellbound (2021)
6.7




5. Yellowstone (2018)
8.7

4. Cowboy Bebop (2021)
6.8

3. Hawkeye (2021)
8.1

2. Arcane (2021)
9.3

1. The Wheel of Time (2021)
7.5

