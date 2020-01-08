BAFTA adayı filmlerin öne çıkan karakterleri

İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi, 2 Şubat'ta sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 BAFTA Ödülleri için adayları açıkladı. Aday filmlerde öne çıkan karakterleri ve onları canlandıran isimleri derledik...

Saoirse Ronan / Little Women (2019)

Saoirse Ronan

Jessie Buckley / Wild Rose (2018)

Jessie Buckley

Charlize Theron / Bombshell (2019)

Charlize Theron

Renée Zellweger / Judy (2019)

Renée Zellweger

Scarlett Johansson / Marriage Story (2019)

Scarlett Johansson

Jonathan Pryce / The Two Popes (2019)

Jonathan Pryce

Adam Driver / Marriage Story (2019)

Adam Driver

Taron Egerton / Rocketman (2019)

Taron Egerton

Leonardo DiCaprio / Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)

Leonardo DiCaprio

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker (2019)

Joaquin Phoenix

Scarlett Johansson / Jojo Rabbit (2019)

Scarlett Johansson

Margot Robbie / Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)

Margot Robbie

Timothée Chalamet ve Florence Pugh / Little Women (2019)

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie/ Bombshell (2019)

Margot Robbie

Laura Dern / Marriage Story (2019)

Laura Dern

Anthony Hopkins / The Two Popes (2019)

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino / The Irishman (2019)

Al Pacino

Brad Pitt / Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)

Brad Pitt

Joe Pesci / The Irishman (2019)

Joe Pesci

Tom Hanks / A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Tom Hanks