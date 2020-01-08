BAFTA adayı filmlerin öne çıkan karakterleri

İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi, 2 Şubat'ta sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 BAFTA Ödülleri için adayları açıkladı. Aday filmlerde öne çıkan karakterleri ve onları canlandıran isimleri derledik...
08.01.2020 - 06:58
Saoirse Ronan / Little Women (2019)
Saoirse Ronan
Jessie Buckley / Wild Rose (2018)
Jessie Buckley
Charlize Theron / Bombshell (2019)
Charlize Theron
Renée Zellweger / Judy (2019)
Renée Zellweger
Scarlett Johansson / Marriage Story (2019)
Scarlett Johansson
Jonathan Pryce / The Two Popes (2019)
Jonathan Pryce
Adam Driver / Marriage Story (2019)
Adam Driver
Taron Egerton / Rocketman (2019)
Taron Egerton
Leonardo DiCaprio / Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)
Leonardo DiCaprio
Joaquin Phoenix / Joker (2019)
Joaquin Phoenix
Scarlett Johansson / Jojo Rabbit (2019)
Scarlett Johansson
Margot Robbie / Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)
Margot Robbie
Timothée Chalamet ve Florence Pugh / Little Women (2019)
Florence Pugh
Margot Robbie/ Bombshell (2019)
Margot Robbie
Laura Dern / Marriage Story (2019)
Laura Dern
Anthony Hopkins / The Two Popes (2019)
Anthony Hopkins
Al Pacino / The Irishman (2019)
Al Pacino
Brad Pitt / Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood (2019)
Brad Pitt
Joe Pesci / The Irishman (2019)
Joe Pesci
Tom Hanks / A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
