Black Panther/Kara Panter'den yeni rekor (Gişede 1 milyar dolar barajını geçen filmler)

1 33. The Dark Knight (2008)



1,004,558,444 $





2 32. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)



1,021,103,568 $

3 31. Zootopia (2016)



1,023,784,195 $





4 30. Alice in Wonderland (2010)



$1,025,467,110 $





5 29. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)



1,027,044,677 $





6 28. Finding Dory (2016)



1,028,570,889 $





7 27. Jurassic Park (1993)



1,029,153,882 $

8 26. Despicable Me 3 (2017)



1,034,799,409 $

9 25. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)



1,045,713,802 $

10 24. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)



1,056,057,273 $

11 23. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)



1,066,179,725 $

12 22. Toy Story 3 (2010)



1,066,969,703 $

13 21. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)



1,084,939,099 $

14 20. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)



1,104,054,072 $

15 19. Skyfall (2012)



1,108,561,013 $

16 18. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)



1,119,929,521 $





17 17. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)



1,123,794,079 $

18 16. Captain America: Civil War (2016)



1,153,304,495 $

19 15. Minions (2015)



1,159,398,397 $

20 14. Black Panther (2018)



1,205,103,128 $

21 13. Iron Man 3 (2013)



1,214,811,252 $

22 12. The Fate of the Furious (2016)



1,235,761,498 $

23 11. Beauty and the Beast (2017)



1,263,521,126 $

24 10. Frozen (2013)



1,276,480,335 $

25 9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)



1,332,108,638 $

26 8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)



1,341,511,219 $

27 7. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)



1,405,403,694 $

28 6. Furious 7 (2015)



1,516,045,911 $

29 5. The Avengers (2012)



1,518,812,988 $

30 4. Jurassic World (2015)



1,671,713,208 $

31 3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)



2,068,223,624 $

32 2. Titanic (1997)



2,187,463,944 $