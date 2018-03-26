Black Panther/Kara Panter'den yeni rekor (Gişede 1 milyar dolar barajını geçen filmler)

-
33. The Dark Knight (2008)
1,004,558,444 $
32. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
1,021,103,568 $
31. Zootopia (2016)
1,023,784,195 $
30. Alice in Wonderland (2010)
$1,025,467,110 $
29. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
1,027,044,677 $
28. Finding Dory (2016)
1,028,570,889 $
27. Jurassic Park (1993)
1,029,153,882 $
26. Despicable Me 3 (2017)
1,034,799,409 $
25. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
1,045,713,802 $
24. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
1,056,057,273 $
23. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
1,066,179,725 $
22. Toy Story 3 (2010)
1,066,969,703 $
21. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
1,084,939,099 $
20. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
1,104,054,072 $
19. Skyfall (2012)
1,108,561,013 $
18. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
1,119,929,521 $
17. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
1,123,794,079 $
16. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
1,153,304,495 $
15. Minions (2015)
1,159,398,397 $
14. Black Panther (2018)
1,205,103,128 $
13. Iron Man 3 (2013)
1,214,811,252 $
12. The Fate of the Furious (2016)
1,235,761,498 $
11. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
1,263,521,126 $
10. Frozen (2013)
1,276,480,335 $
9. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
1,332,108,638 $
8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)
1,341,511,219 $
7. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
1,405,403,694 $
6. Furious 7 (2015)
1,516,045,911 $
5. The Avengers (2012)
1,518,812,988 $
4. Jurassic World (2015)
1,671,713,208 $
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
2,068,223,624 $
2. Titanic (1997)
2,187,463,944 $
1. Avatar (2009)
2,787,965,087 $