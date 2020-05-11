Bono'dan 60. doğum gününde "hayatını kurtaran 60 şarkı" listesi

11.05.2020 - 14:42
"BENİ 0'DAN 60'A GETİREN ŞARKILAR"
Milyonlarca hayranı dikkatini 60’ıncı yaş gününü kutlayan Bono’ya iyi dileklerde bulunmaya yöneltmişken, ünlü müzisyen yayımladığı özel müzik listesiyle hayranlarını şaşırttı.
U2 grubunun solisti Bono, 60'ıncı doğum günü şerefine "Hayatımı kurtaran 60 şarkı" başlığını verdiğini bir playlist hazırladı ve listeyi hayranlarıyla paylaştı. Bono'nun hazırladığı listede Elvis Presley, Beatles, Pavarotti gibi klasiklerden Billie Eilish, Kanye West gibi günümüzün popüler isimlerine kadar pek çok sanatçı yer alıyor.
Listeyi, "Olmazsa olmazlarım. Beni 0'dan 60'a getirenler...” mesajıyla yayımlayan Bono, şarkıları seslendiren sanatçılara da birer mektup paylaştı. Bono'nun Bilie Eilish, David Bowie, Kraftwerk, Daft Punk, Pavarotti ve Massive Attack isimlere yazdığı ilk 6 mektup U2'nun internet sitesinde yer aldı.
Bono'nun hazırladığı 60 şarkılık liste şöyle:
1- Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero - Miserere
2- Sex Pistols - Anarchy In the UK
3- Kanye West - Black Skinhead
4- Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted
5- David Bowie - Life on Mars?
6- The Beatles - I Want to Hold your Hand
7- Ramones - Swallow My Pride
8- The Clash - Safe European Home
9- Public Enemy - Fight The Power
10- Patti Smith - People Have the Power
11- John Lennon - Mother
12- The Rolling Stones - Ruby Tuesday
13- Elton John - Daniel
14- Andrea Bocelli - Con Te Partiro
15- Elvis Presley - Heartbreak Hotel
16- Johnny Cash - Hurt
17- This Mortal Coil - Song to the Sire
18- Kraftwerk - Neon Lights
19- Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song
20- Prince - When Doves Cry
21- Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers - Get Lucky
22- Madonna - Ray of Light
23- Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys - Empire State of Mind
24- Talking Heads - Love Goes to Building on Fire
25- Lou Reed - Satellite of Love
26- The Verve - Bitter Sweet Symphony
27- Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart
28- New Order - True Faith
29- R.E.M. - Nightswimming
30- Adele - Chasing Pavements
31- Arcade Fire - Wake Up
32- Pixies - Monkey Gone to Heaven
33- Oasis - Live Forever
34- Iggy Pop - Lust for Life
35- Gavin Friday - "Angel
36- Massive Attack - Safe From Harm
37- Kendrick Lamar feat. U2 - XXX
38- Bob Marley & The Wailers - Redemption Song
39- Echo and the Bunnymen - Rescue
40- Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
41- Pearl Jam - Jeremy
42- Bob Dylan - Most of the Time
43- Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar - "Freedo
44- Depeche Mode - Walking in My Shoes
45- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Into My Arms
46- Simon & Garfunkel - The Sounds of Silence
47- Coldplay - Clocks
48- INXS - Never Tear Us Apart
50- Angélique Kidjo - Agolo
51- Lady Gaga - Born This Way
52- Frank Sinatra & Bono - I've Got You Under My Skin
53- David Bowie - Heroes
54- Simple Minds - New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
55- Sinéad O'Connor - You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart
56- Van Morrison - A Sense of Wonder
57- Bruce Springsteen - There Goes My Miracle
58- Daniel Lanois - The Maker
59- Peter Frampton - Show Me The Way
60- Bee Gees - Immortality (Demo versiyonu)