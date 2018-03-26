NTV

Captain Marvel sinema tarihine geçti (1 milyar dolar barajını aşan filmler)

Brie Larson'ın başrol oynadığı Captain Marvel, sinema tarihinde 1 milyar dolar hasılat barajını geçmeyi başaran 38 filmden biri oldu. Böylelikle film, Marvel Sinematik Evreni'nde bu barajı geçen 7. film oldu. İşte sinema tarihinin en çok izlenen filmler kulübü...

  • 1

    38. The Dark Knight (2008)

    1,004,558,444 $

  • 2

    37. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

    1,021,103,568 $
  • 3

    36. Zootopia (2016)

    1,023,784,195 $

  • 4

    35. Alice in Wonderland (2010)

    $1,025,467,110 $

  • 5

    34. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

    1,027,044,677 $

  • 6

    33. Finding Dory (2016)

    1,028,570,889 $

  • 7

    32. Jurassic Park (1993)

    1,029,153,882 $
  • 8

    31. Despicable Me 3 (2017)

    1,034,799,409 $
  • 9

    30. Captain Marvel (2019)

    1,037,980,262 $
  • 10

    29. Despicable Me 3 (2017)

    1,034,799,409 $
  • 11

    29. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

    1,045,713,802 $
  • 12

    28. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

    1,056,057,273 $
  • 13

    27. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

    1,066,179,725 $
  • 14

    26. Toy Story 3 (2010)

    1,066,969,703 $
  • 15

    25. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

    1,084,939,099 $
  • 16

    24. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

    1,104,054,072 $
  • 17

    23. Skyfall (2012)

    1,108,561,013 $
  • 18

    22. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

    1,119,929,521 $

  • 19

    21. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

    1,123,794,079 $
  • 20

    20. Aquaman

    1,147,161,807 

  • 21

    19. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

    1,153,304,495 $
  • 22

    18. Minions (2015)

    1,159,398,397 $
  • 23

    17. Iron Man 3 (2013)

    1,214,811,252 $
  • 24

    16 The Fate of the Furious (2016)

    1,235,761,498 $
  • 25

    15. Incredibles 2 (2018)

    1,242,598,825 $

  • 26

    14. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

    1,263,521,126 $
  • 27

    13. Frozen (2013)

    1,276,480,335 $
  • 28

    12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

    1,309,484,461 $

  • 29

    11. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)

    1,332,108,638 $
  • 30

    10. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)

    1,341,511,219 $
  • 31

    9. Black Panther (2018)

    $1,346.1 milyon dolar

  • 32

    8. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

    1,405,403,694 $
  • 33

    7. Furious 7 (2015)

    1,516,045,911 $
  • 34

    6. The Avengers (2012)

    1,518,812,988 $
  • 35

    5. Jurassic World (2015)

    1,671,713,208 $
  • 36

    6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

     2,044,694,630 $ 

  • 37

    3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

    2,068,223,624 $
  • 38

    2. Titanic (1997)

    2,187,463,944 $
  • 39

    1. Avatar (2009)

    2,787,965,087 $
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin