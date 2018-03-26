Captain Marvel sinema tarihine geçti (1 milyar dolar barajını aşan filmler)
Brie Larson'ın başrol oynadığı Captain Marvel, sinema tarihinde 1 milyar dolar hasılat barajını geçmeyi başaran 38 filmden biri oldu. Böylelikle film, Marvel Sinematik Evreni'nde bu barajı geçen 7. film oldu. İşte sinema tarihinin en çok izlenen filmler kulübü...
138. The Dark Knight (2008)
1,004,558,444 $
237. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
1,021,103,568 $
336. Zootopia (2016)
1,023,784,195 $
435. Alice in Wonderland (2010)
$1,025,467,110 $
534. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
1,027,044,677 $
633. Finding Dory (2016)
1,028,570,889 $
732. Jurassic Park (1993)
1,029,153,882 $
831. Despicable Me 3 (2017)
1,034,799,409 $
930. Captain Marvel (2019)
1,037,980,262 $
1129. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
1,045,713,802 $
1228. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
1,056,057,273 $
1327. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
1,066,179,725 $
1426. Toy Story 3 (2010)
1,066,969,703 $
1525. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
1,084,939,099 $
1624. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
1,104,054,072 $
1723. Skyfall (2012)
1,108,561,013 $
1822. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
1,119,929,521 $
1921. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
1,123,794,079 $
20
20. Aquaman
1,147,161,807
2119. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
1,153,304,495 $
2218. Minions (2015)
1,159,398,397 $
2317. Iron Man 3 (2013)
1,214,811,252 $
2416 The Fate of the Furious (2016)
1,235,761,498 $
25
15. Incredibles 2 (2018)
1,242,598,825 $
-
2614. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
1,263,521,126 $
2713. Frozen (2013)
1,276,480,335 $
-
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
1,309,484,461 $
-
2911. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
1,332,108,638 $
3010. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)
1,341,511,219 $
-
9. Black Panther (2018)
$1,346.1 milyon dolar
328. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
1,405,403,694 $
337. Furious 7 (2015)
1,516,045,911 $
346. The Avengers (2012)
1,518,812,988 $
355. Jurassic World (2015)
1,671,713,208 $
-
6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
2,044,694,630 $
-
373. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
2,068,223,624 $
382. Titanic (1997)
2,187,463,944 $
391. Avatar (2009)
2,787,965,087 $