Captain Marvel'ın yeni rekoruna çok az kaldı (1 milyar dolar barajını aşan filmler)
Vizyona girdiği 3. haftanın başında 812 milyon dolarlık gişe başarısı elde eden Captain Marvel sinema tarihine geçmek üzüre. Brie Larson'ın başrolünde oynadığı filmin, 1 milyar dolar gişe başarısı gösteren 37 yapım arasına katılmasına çok az kaldı. İşte Captain Marvel'ın aday olduğu sinema tarihinin en çok izlenen filmler kulübü...
-
1
Aquaman
1,146,620,130 $
-
236. The Dark Knight (2008)
1,004,558,444 $
-
335. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
1,021,103,568 $
-
434. Zootopia (2016)
1,023,784,195 $
-
533. Alice in Wonderland (2010)
$1,025,467,110 $
-
632. Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
1,027,044,677 $
-
731. Finding Dory (2016)
1,028,570,889 $
-
830. Jurassic Park (1993)
1,029,153,882 $
-
929. Despicable Me 3 (2017)
1,034,799,409 $
-
1028. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
1,045,713,802 $
-
1127. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
1,056,057,273 $
-
1226. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
1,066,179,725 $
-
1325. Toy Story 3 (2010)
1,066,969,703 $
-
1424. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
1,084,939,099 $
-
1523. Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
1,104,054,072 $
-
1622. Skyfall (2012)
1,108,561,013 $
-
1721. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
1,119,929,521 $
-
1820. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
1,123,794,079 $
-
1919. Captain America: Civil War (2016)
1,153,304,495 $
-
2018. Minions (2015)
1,159,398,397 $
-
2117. Iron Man 3 (2013)
1,214,811,252 $
-
2216 The Fate of the Furious (2016)
1,235,761,498 $
-
23
15. Incredibles 2 (2018)
1,242,598,825 $
-
2414. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
1,263,521,126 $
-
2513. Frozen (2013)
1,276,480,335 $
-
26
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
1,309,484,461 $
-
2711. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
1,332,108,638 $
-
2810. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011)
1,341,511,219 $
-
29
9. Black Panther (2018)
$1,346.1 milyon dolar
-
308. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
1,405,403,694 $
-
317. Furious 7 (2015)
1,516,045,911 $
-
326. The Avengers (2012)
1,518,812,988 $
-
335. Jurassic World (2015)
1,671,713,208 $
-
34
6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
2,044,694,630 $
-
353. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
2,068,223,624 $
-
362. Titanic (1997)
2,187,463,944 $
-
371. Avatar (2009)
2,787,965,087 $