Davy Jones'un gerçekte kim olduğunu biliyor musunuz? (Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler)

1 Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

2 Bill Nighy /

3 The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)









4 Richard Brake

5 Thanos

6 Josh Brolin

7 Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)

8 Tilda Swinton in Suspiria (2018)

9 Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)

10 Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)

11 Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)

12 Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)

13 Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

14 Sofia Boutella

15 Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)

16

Ian Whyte

17 Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)





18 Kae Alexander





19 White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)

20



Ross Mullan

21 Hellboy / David Harbour

22 David Harbour

23 Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)





24 Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)

25 Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)





26 Doug Jones

27 İlk Hellboy







28 Ron Perlman

29 Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)

30 Tilda Swinton

31 Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)





32 Jacob Tremblay

33 Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





34 Doug Jones





35 Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





36 Kenneth Mitchell

37 Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)





38 Hugh Grant

39 Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)





40 Michael Keaton





41 Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)





42 Lon Chaney





43 Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

44 Robert De Niro

45 Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)





46 Robert Englund

47 Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)

48 Eddie Murphy

49 Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

50 Karen Gillan

51 Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)

52 Johnny Depp

53 John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)





54 John Hurt

55 Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)





56 Jim Carrey

57 Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

58 Willem Dafoe

59 Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)





60 Anjelica Huston





61 Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)





62 Hugo Weaving





63 Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)





64 Idris Elba

65 William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)





66 William Forsythe





67 Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

68 Ray Park

69 Tim Curry / Legend (1985)





70 Tim Curry





71 Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)





72 Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman

73 Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)





74 Jennifer Lawrence

75 Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)

76 Benicio Del Toro

77 Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)





78 Tilda Swinton

79 Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)





80 Warwick Davis

81 Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)

82 Tim Pigott-Smith





83 Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)





84 Al Pacino

85 Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)

86 Gary Oldman

87 Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)

88 Virginia Hey





89 Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)





90 Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)

91 Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)

92 Eric Stoltz

93 Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

94 Emma Thompson

95 Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)

96 Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

97 Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

98 Stellan Skarsgård

99 Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)

100 Mike Myers

101 Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

102 Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones

103 Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)

104 Helena Bonham Carter

105 Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)





106 Jim Carrey

107 Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)





108 Doug Jones

109 Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

110 Nicole Kidman

111 Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007

112 Ralph Fiennes

113 Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

114 Mickey Rourke

115 The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt



