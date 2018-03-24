NTV

Davy Jones'un gerçekte kim olduğunu biliyor musunuz? (Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler)

Ünlü oyuncular canavara, yaratığa ya da bir ganstere dönüşmek için saatlerce makyaj koltuğunda oturuyor. Değişmleri öyle oluyor ki seyirci gerkçek hayat kim olduklarını fark edemiyor ya da unutabiliyor. İşte makyajla bambaşka bir görünüme sahip olabilen ve tanımakta zorlacağınız isimler...

    Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

    Bill Nighy /
    The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)



    Richard Brake
    Thanos
    Josh Brolin
    Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)
    Tilda Swinton in Suspiria (2018)
    Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
    Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
    Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)
    Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)
    Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
    Sofia Boutella
    Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)
    Ian Whyte
    Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)

    Kae Alexander

    White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)
    Ross Mullan
    Hellboy / David Harbour
    David Harbour
    Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)

    Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
    Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)

    Doug Jones
    İlk Hellboy


    Ron Perlman
    Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)
    Tilda Swinton
    Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)

    Jacob Tremblay
    Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

    Doug Jones

    Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

    Kenneth Mitchell
    Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)

    Hugh Grant
    Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)

    Michael Keaton

    Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

    Lon Chaney

    Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
    Robert De Niro
    Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

    Robert Englund
    Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)
    Eddie Murphy
    Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
    Karen Gillan
    Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)
    Johnny Depp
    John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)

    John Hurt
    Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

    Jim Carrey
    Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
    Willem Dafoe
    Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)

    Anjelica Huston

    Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

    Hugo Weaving

    Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

    Idris Elba
    William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)

    William Forsythe

    Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
    Ray Park
    Tim Curry / Legend (1985)

    Tim Curry

    Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)

    Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman
    Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)

    Jennifer Lawrence
    Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)
    Benicio Del Toro
    Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

    Tilda Swinton
    Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

    Warwick Davis
    Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)
    Tim Pigott-Smith

    Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)

    Al Pacino
    Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)
    Gary Oldman
    Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)
    Virginia Hey

    Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)

    Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
    Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)
    Eric Stoltz
    Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
    Emma Thompson
    Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)
    Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
    Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
    Stellan Skarsgård
    Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)
    Mike Myers
    Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
    Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones
    Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)
    Helena Bonham Carter
    Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)

    Jim Carrey
    Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)

    Doug Jones
    Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
    Nicole Kidman
    Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007
    Ralph Fiennes
    Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
    Mickey Rourke
    The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt
