Davy Jones'un gerçekte kim olduğunu biliyor musunuz? (Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler)
Ünlü oyuncular canavara, yaratığa ya da bir ganstere dönüşmek için saatlerce makyaj koltuğunda oturuyor. Değişmleri öyle oluyor ki seyirci gerkçek hayat kim olduklarını fark edemiyor ya da unutabiliyor. İşte makyajla bambaşka bir görünüme sahip olabilen ve tanımakta zorlacağınız isimler...
1
Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
2Bill Nighy /
3The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)
4Richard Brake
5Thanos
6Josh Brolin
7Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)
8Tilda Swinton in Suspiria (2018)
9Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
10Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
11Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)
12Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)
13Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
14Sofia Boutella
15Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)
16
Ian Whyte
17Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)
18Kae Alexander
19White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)
20
Ross Mullan
21Hellboy / David Harbour
22David Harbour
23Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
24Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
25Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)
26Doug Jones
27İlk Hellboy
28Ron Perlman
29Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)
30Tilda Swinton
31Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)
32Jacob Tremblay
33Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
34Doug Jones
35Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
36Kenneth Mitchell
37Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)
38Hugh Grant
39Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)
40Michael Keaton
41Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
42Lon Chaney
43Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
44Robert De Niro
45Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
46Robert Englund
47Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)
48Eddie Murphy
49Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
50Karen Gillan
51Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)
52Johnny Depp
53John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)
54John Hurt
55Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
56Jim Carrey
57Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
58Willem Dafoe
59Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)
60Anjelica Huston
61Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
62Hugo Weaving
63Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
64Idris Elba
65William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)
66William Forsythe
67Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
68Ray Park
69Tim Curry / Legend (1985)
70Tim Curry
71Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)
72Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman
73Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)
74Jennifer Lawrence
75Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)
76Benicio Del Toro
77Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
78Tilda Swinton
79Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
80Warwick Davis
81Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)
82Tim Pigott-Smith
83Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)
84Al Pacino
85Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)
86Gary Oldman
87Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)
88Virginia Hey
89Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
90Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
91Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)
92Eric Stoltz
93Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
94Emma Thompson
95Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)
96Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
97Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
98Stellan Skarsgård
99Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)
100Mike Myers
101Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
102Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones
103Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)
104Helena Bonham Carter
105Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)
106Jim Carrey
107Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)
108Doug Jones
109Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
110Nicole Kidman
111Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007
112Ralph Fiennes
113Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
114Mickey Rourke
115The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt
116Brad Pitt