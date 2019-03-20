Doğduğunuz yılın en popüler filmi hangisiydi? (IMDb verileri)

Hangi yıl, hangi film çok popülerdi? İşte IMDb (internet sinema veri tabanı) puanlarına göre doğduğunuz yılın en sevilen ve en çok izlenen filmleri...
-
8.3
-
7.8
-
9.0
-
4
2007: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
7.1
-
5
2006: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
7.3
-
6
2005: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
7.7
-
7.2
-
8
2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
8.9
-
9
2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
8.7
-
10
2001: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
7.6
-
11
2000: Mission: Impossible II
6.1
-
12
1999: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
6.5
-
6.6
-
7.8
-
15
1996: Independence Day
7.0
-
8.3
-
8.5
-
8.1
-
8.0
-
20
1991: Terminator 2: Judgement Day
8.5
-
7.0
-
22
1989: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
8.3
-
8.0
-
24
1987: Fatal Attraction
6.9
-
6.9
-
26
1985: Back to the Future
8.5
-
27
1984: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
7.6
-
28
1983: Star Wars. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
8.3
-
29
1982: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
7.9
-
30
1981: Raiders of the Lost Ark
8.5
-
31
1980: Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back
8.8
-
6.3
-
7.2
-
34
1977: Star Wars. Episode IV: A New Hope
8.6
-
8.1
-
8.0
-
7.8
-
8.0
-
9.2
-
6.2
-
6.9
-
42
1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
8.1
-
7.6
-
7.6
-
45
1966: The Bible: In The Beginning...
6.3
-
46
1965: The Sound of Music
8.0
-
7.8
-
7.0
-
7.8
-
7.2
-
51
1960: Swiss Family Robinson
7.2
-
8.1
-
6.9
-
54
1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai
8.2
-
55
1956: The Ten Commandments
7.9
-
56
1955: Lady and the Tramp
7.3
-
7.6
-
7.3
-
59
1952: The Greatest Show on Earth
6.7
-
7.2
-
7.3