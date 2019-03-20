NTV

Doğduğunuz yılın en popüler filmi hangisiydi? (IMDb verileri)

Hangi yıl, hangi film çok popülerdi? İşte IMDb (internet sinema veri tabanı) puanlarına göre doğduğunuz yılın en sevilen ve en çok izlenen filmleri...

  • 1

    2010: Toy Story 3

    8.3
  • 2

    2009: Avatar

    7.8
  • 3

    2008: The Dark Knight

    9.0
  • 4

    2007: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

    7.1
  • 5

    2006: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

    7.3
  • 6

    2005: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

    7.7
  • 7

    2004: Shrek 2

    7.2
  • 8

    2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

    8.9
  • 9

    2002: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

    8.7
  • 10

    2001: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

    7.6
  • 11

    2000: Mission: Impossible II

    6.1
  • 12

    1999: Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

    6.5
  • 13

    1998: Armageddon

    6.6
  • 14

    1997: Titanic

    7.8
  • 15

    1996: Independence Day

    7.0
  • 16

    1995: Toy Story

    8.3
  • 17

    1994: The Lion King

    8.5
  • 18

    1993: Jurassic Park

    8.1
  • 19

    1992: Aladdin

    8.0
  • 20

    1991: Terminator 2: Judgement Day

    8.5
  • 21

    1990: Ghost

    7.0
  • 22

    1989: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

    8.3
  • 23

    1988: Rain Man

    8.0
  • 24

    1987: Fatal Attraction

    6.9
  • 25

    1986: Top Gun

    6.9
  • 26

    1985: Back to the Future

    8.5
  • 27

    1984: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

    7.6
  • 28

    1983: Star Wars. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

    8.3
  • 29

    1982: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

    7.9
  • 30

    1981: Raiders of the Lost Ark

    8.5
  • 31

    1980: Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back

    8.8
  • 32

    1979: Moonraker

    6.3
  • 33

    1978: Grease

    7.2
  • 34

    1977: Star Wars. Episode IV: A New Hope

    8.6
  • 35

    1976: Rocky

    8.1
  • 36

    1975: Jaws

    8.0
  • 37

    1974: Blazing Saddles

    7.8
  • 38

    1973: The Exorcist

    8.0
  • 39

    1972: The Godfather

    9.2
  • 40

    1971: Billi Jack

    6.2
  • 41

    1970: Love Story

    6.9
  • 42

    1969: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

    8.1
  • 43

    1968: Funny Girl

    7.6
  • 44

    1967: The Jungle Book

    7.6
  • 45

    1966: The Bible: In The Beginning...

    6.3
  • 46

    1965: The Sound of Music

    8.0
  • 47

    1964: Mary Poppins

    7.8
  • 48

    1963: Cleopatra

    7.0
  • 49

    1962: The Longest Day

    7.8
  • 50

    1961: 101 Dalmatians

    7.2
  • 51

    1960: Swiss Family Robinson

    7.2
  • 52

    1959: Ben-Hur

    8.1
  • 53

    1958: South Pacific

    6.9
  • 54

    1957: The Bridge on the River Kwai

    8.2
  • 55

    1956: The Ten Commandments

    7.9
  • 56

    1955: Lady and the Tramp

    7.3
  • 57

    1954: White Christmas

    7.6
  • 58

    1953: Peter Pan

    7.3
  • 59

    1952: The Greatest Show on Earth

    6.7
  • 60

    1951: Quo Vadis?

    7.2
  • 61

    1950: Cinderella

    7.3
