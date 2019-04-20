Ekranların gözde dedektifleri

Los Angeles Polis Departmanı cinayet masası dedektifi Harry Bosch'un macerelarını anlatan Bosch dizisinin 5. sezon prömiyeri şerefine, ekranların en sevilen ve ilgi çeken dedektiflerini derledik. İşte sus, polisuiye ve macera severler için en popüler dedektif dizileri...
1
Ben McKenzie in Gotham (2014)
2
Kristen Bell / Veronica Mars (2004)
3
Jamie Hector ve Titus Welliver / Bosch (2014)
4
Jonny Lee Miller ve Lucy Liu / Elementary (2012)
5
Mahershala Ali / True Detective (2014)
6
Sofie Grabol/ Forbrydelsen (2007)
7
Mireille Enos ve Joel Kinnaman / The Killing (2011)
8
Sandra Oh / Killing Eve (2018)
9
Tom Carlson ve Jonathan Groff / Mindhunter (2017)
10
Martin Freeman ve Benedict Cumberbatch / Sherlock (2010)
11
Raymond Burr / Ironside (1967)
12
Matthew McConaughey ve Woody Harrelson / True Detective (2014)
13
Kyle MacLachlan / Twin Peaks (1990)
14
Helen Mirren / Prime Suspect (1991)
15
James Garner ve James McEachin / The Rockford Files (1974)
16
Angela Lansbury / Murder, She Wrote: South by Southwest (1997)
17
Andre Braugher / Detective Frank Pembleton
18
Krysten Ritter / Jessica Jones (2015)ö
19
Tom Selleck / Magnum, P.I. (1980)
20
Angie Harmon ve Sasha Alexander / Rizzoli & Isles (2010)
21
Scott Caan ve Alex O'Loughlin / Hawaii Five-0 (2010)
22
Erik Estrada ve Larry Wilcox / CHiPs (1977)
23
Michael Douglas ve Karl Malden / The Streets of San Francisco (1972)
24
David Caruso ve Dennis Franz / NYPD Blue (1993)
25
Michael Chiklis / The Shield (2002)
26
Clarke Peters ve Dominic West / The Wire (2002)
27
Paul Michael Glaser ve David Soul / Starsky and Hutch (1975)
28
Gillian Anderson ve David Duchovny / The X Files (1993)
29
Idris Elba / Luther (2010)
30
Gillian Anderson / The Fall (2013)
31
Jerry Orbach ve Chris Noth / Law & Order (1990)
32
Jack Lord / Hawaii Five-O (1968)
33
Daniel Dae Kim / Hawaii Five-0 (2010)
34
Don Johnson ve Philip Michael Thomas / Miami Vice (1984)
35
Dean Norris / Breaking Bad (2008)
36
Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio ve Andy Samberg / Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
37
Colin Farrell ve Rachel McAdams / True Detective (2014)
38
Timothy Olyphant / Justified (2010)
39
Jason Schwartzman in Bored to Death (2009)
40
Lesley Sharp ve Suranne Jones / Scott & Bailey (2011)
41
Laurence Fox ve Kevin Whately / Lewis (2006)
42
David Suchet / Poirot (1989)
43
Philip Glenister, John Simm ve Liz White / Life on Mars (2006)
44
Rowan Atkinson, Shaun Dingwall ve Leo Staar / Maigret: Night at the Crossroads (2017)
45
Sofia Helin / Bron/Broen (2011)
46
Colin Dexter, John Thaw ve Kevin Whately / Inspector Morse (1987)