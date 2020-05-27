En çok mutlu eden 50 şarkı

27.05.2020 - 08:27
50. You Sexy Thing - Hot ChocolateENDS
49. Ain't Nobody - Rufus & Chaka Khan
48. I'll Be There for You - Rembrandts
47. We Are Family - Sister Sledge
46. I'm Gonna Be (500 miles) - Proclaimers
45. Le Freak - Chic
44. Take on Me - A-ha
43. Move on Up - Curtis Mayfield
42. Sweet Child o' Mine - Guns n' Roses
41. Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Diana Ross
40. Dancing on the Ceiling - Lionel Richie
39. Brown Eyed Girl - Van Morrison
38. Hot Stuff - Donna Summer
37. Always On My Mind - Pet Shop Boys
36. You Should Be Dancing - Bee Gees
35. Walk Like An Egyptian - Bangles
34. I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred
33. Into the Groove - Madonna
32. Let's Groove - Earth Wind & Fire
31. Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
30. Dancing in the Street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
29. Footloose - Kenny Loggins
28. I Got You (I Feel Good) - James Brown
27. Jump (For My Love) - Pointer Sisters
26. Summer Nights - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
25. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston
24. You're The First The Last My Everything - Barry white
23. Finally - Ce Ce Peniston
22. 1999 - Prince
21. Celebration - Kool and the Gang
20. That's The Way I Like It - KC and the Sunshine Band
19. December 1963 (Oh What a Night) - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
18. Flashdance What a Feeling - Irene Cara
17. Crocodile Rock - Elton John
16. Good Times - Chic
15. You're The One That I Want - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John
14. Livin La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin
13. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Sylvester
12. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper
11. Wake Up Boo - The Boo Radleys
10. Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley
9. Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode
8. Walking on Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves
7. You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
6. Come on Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners
5. Livin' On a Prayer - Bon Jovi
4. Dancing Queen - Abba
3. Stayin' Alive -Bee Gees
2. Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
1. Mr Blue Sky - Elo