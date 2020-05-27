En çok mutlu eden 50 şarkı

Yaşları 30 ile 55 arasında değişen 1300 kişi ile en çok mutlu eden gelmiş geçmiş en iyi 50 şarkı araştırması yapıldı. İngiltere’de yayın yapan Greatest Hits Radio tarafından gerçekleştirilen araştırmaya göre en mutlu eden şarkılar listesinde Queen’den Ricky Martin’e, Madonna’dan Abba’ya pek çok ünlü ismin şarkıları var. İşte en mutlu eden şarkılar listesi...

27.05.2020 - 08:27

50. You Sexy Thing - Hot ChocolateENDS

49. Ain't Nobody - Rufus & Chaka Khan

48. I'll Be There for You - Rembrandts

47. We Are Family - Sister Sledge

46. I'm Gonna Be (500 miles) - Proclaimers




45. Le Freak - Chic

44. Take on Me - A-ha

43. Move on Up - Curtis Mayfield

42. Sweet Child o' Mine - Guns n' Roses

41. Ain't No Mountain High Enough - Diana Ross




40. Dancing on the Ceiling - Lionel Richie

39. Brown Eyed Girl - Van Morrison

38. Hot Stuff - Donna Summer

37. Always On My Mind - Pet Shop Boys

36. You Should Be Dancing - Bee Gees




35. Walk Like An Egyptian - Bangles

34. I'm Too Sexy - Right Said Fred

33. Into the Groove - Madonna

32. Let's Groove - Earth Wind & Fire

31. Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac




30. Dancing in the Street - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

29. Footloose - Kenny Loggins

28. I Got You (I Feel Good) - James Brown

27. Jump (For My Love) - Pointer Sisters

26. Summer Nights - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

25. I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston

24. You're The First The Last My Everything - Barry white

23. Finally - Ce Ce Peniston

22. 1999 - Prince

21. Celebration - Kool and the Gang

20. That's The Way I Like It - KC and the Sunshine Band

19. December 1963 (Oh What a Night) - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

18. Flashdance What a Feeling - Irene Cara

17. Crocodile Rock - Elton John

16. Good Times - Chic


15. You're The One That I Want - John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John

14. Livin La Vida Loca - Ricky Martin

13. You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) - Sylvester

12. Girls Just Wanna Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper

11. Wake Up Boo - The Boo Radleys

10. Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

9. Just Can't Get Enough - Depeche Mode

8. Walking on Sunshine - Katrina and the Waves

7. You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon

6. Come on Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners

5. Livin' On a Prayer - Bon Jovi

4. Dancing Queen - Abba

3. Stayin' Alive -Bee Gees

2. Don't Stop Me Now - Queen

1. Mr Blue Sky - Elo

