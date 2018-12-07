NTV

En iyi tarih dizileri (Türkiye'den 2 yapım)

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremiyorsanız tarih kategorisi iyi bir alternatif olabilir. İşte aralarında 2 de Türk dizisinin yer aldığı IMDb'nin en iyi tarih dizileri listesi...

  • 1

    50. 30 for 30 (2009– )
    8,8
  • 2

    49. Deutschland 83 (2015)
    8,2
  • 3

    48. Roots (2016)
    7,9
  • 4

    47. Pablo Escobar: El Patrón del Mal (2012)
    8,6
  • 5

    46. Kurt Seyit ve Sura (2014)
    6,7
  • 6

    45. La catedral del mar (2018)
    7,5
  • 7

    44. The Hollow Crown (2012– )
    8,4
  • 8

    43. Gunpowder (2017)
    6,7
  • 9

    42. Camelot (2011)
    6,5
  • 10

    41. Hatfields & McCoys (2012)
    8,0
  • 11

    40. Deutschland 86 (2018)
    7,6
  • 12

    39. Kökler (1977)
    8,3
  • 13

    38. Spartakus: ArenanIn İlahları (2011)
    8,5
  • 14

    37. 'Allo 'Allo! (1982–1992)
    8,3
  • 15

    36. TURN (2014–2017)
    8,1
  • 16

    35. Diriliş: Ertuğrul (2014– )
    7,2
  • 17

    34. Da Vinci's Demons (2013–2015)
    8,0
  • 18

    33. The Pillars of the Earth (2010)
    8,1
  • 19

    32. Les Misérables (2018– )

  • 20

    31. Roman Empire (2016– )
    6,8
  • 21

    30. The Borgias (2011–2013)
    7,9
  • 22

    29. The Vietnam War (2017)
    9,2


  • 23

    28. Ghost Adventures (2008– )
    7,7
  • 24

    27. Drunk History (2013– )
    7,8
  • 25

    26. The Looming Tower (2018)
    8,0
  • 26

    25. Waco (2018)
    8,0
  • 27

    24. Genius (2017– )
    8,4
  • 28

    23. War & Peace (2016)
    8,2
  • 29

    22. Trust (2018– )
    7,6
  • 30

    21. The White Queen (2013)
    7,8
  • 31

    20. Jamestown (2017– )
    6,9
  • 32

    19. Marco Polo (2014–2016)
    8,1

  • 33

    18. The Pacific (2010)
    8,3
  • 34

    17. Medici: The Magnificent (2018– )
    8,0
  • 35

    16. Roma (2005–2007)
    8,8

  • 36

    15. Six (2017–2018)
    7,3
  • 37

    14. The Terror (2018– )
    8,1

  • 38

    13. Victoria (2016– )
    8,2
  • 39

    12. Versailles (2015– )

    7,9

  • 40

    11. Call the Midwife (2012– )

    8,4

  • 41

    10. Boardwalk Empire (2010–2014)
    8,6
  • 42

    9. Medici: Masters of Florence (2016– )
    7,9
  • 43

    8. Deadwood (2004–2006)
    8,7
  • 44

    7. The Tudors (2007–2010)
    8,1
  • 45

    6. Poldark (2015– )
    8,4
  • 46

    5. Kardeşler Takımı (2001)
    9,5
  • 47

    4. Spartaküs: Kan ve kum (2010–2013)
    8,5
  • 48

    3. The Crown (2016– )
    8,7
  • 49

    2. The Last Kingdom (2015– )
    8,3
  • 50

    1. Vikingler (2013– )
    8,6
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin