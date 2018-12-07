En iyi tarih dizileri (Türkiye'den 2 yapım)
Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremiyorsanız tarih kategorisi iyi bir alternatif olabilir. İşte aralarında 2 de Türk dizisinin yer aldığı IMDb'nin en iyi tarih dizileri listesi...
-
150. 30 for 30 (2009– )
8,8
-
249. Deutschland 83 (2015)
8,2
-
348. Roots (2016)
7,9
-
447. Pablo Escobar: El Patrón del Mal (2012)
8,6
-
546. Kurt Seyit ve Sura (2014)
6,7
-
645. La catedral del mar (2018)
7,5
-
744. The Hollow Crown (2012– )
8,4
-
843. Gunpowder (2017)
6,7
-
942. Camelot (2011)
6,5
-
1041. Hatfields & McCoys (2012)
8,0
-
1140. Deutschland 86 (2018)
7,6
-
1239. Kökler (1977)
8,3
-
1338. Spartakus: ArenanIn İlahları (2011)
8,5
-
1437. 'Allo 'Allo! (1982–1992)
8,3
-
1536. TURN (2014–2017)
8,1
-
1635. Diriliş: Ertuğrul (2014– )
7,2
-
1734. Da Vinci's Demons (2013–2015)
8,0
-
1833. The Pillars of the Earth (2010)
8,1
-
1932. Les Misérables (2018– )
-
2031. Roman Empire (2016– )
6,8
-
2130. The Borgias (2011–2013)
7,9
-
2229. The Vietnam War (2017)
9,2
-
2328. Ghost Adventures (2008– )
7,7
-
2427. Drunk History (2013– )
7,8
-
2526. The Looming Tower (2018)
8,0
-
2625. Waco (2018)
8,0
-
2724. Genius (2017– )
8,4
-
2823. War & Peace (2016)
8,2
-
2922. Trust (2018– )
7,6
-
3021. The White Queen (2013)
7,8
-
3120. Jamestown (2017– )
6,9
-
3219. Marco Polo (2014–2016)
8,1
-
3318. The Pacific (2010)
8,3
-
3417. Medici: The Magnificent (2018– )
8,0
-
3516. Roma (2005–2007)
8,8
-
3615. Six (2017–2018)
7,3
-
37
14. The Terror (2018– )
8,1
-
3813. Victoria (2016– )
8,2
-
39
12. Versailles (2015– )
7,9
-
40
11. Call the Midwife (2012– )
8,4
-
4110. Boardwalk Empire (2010–2014)
8,6
-
429. Medici: Masters of Florence (2016– )
7,9
-
438. Deadwood (2004–2006)
8,7
-
447. The Tudors (2007–2010)
8,1
-
456. Poldark (2015– )
8,4
-
465. Kardeşler Takımı (2001)
9,5
-
474. Spartaküs: Kan ve kum (2010–2013)
8,5
-
483. The Crown (2016– )
8,7
-
492. The Last Kingdom (2015– )
8,3
-
501. Vikingler (2013– )
8,6