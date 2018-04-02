En nostaljik bilimkurgu ve fantastik türdeki filmler
Bu filmleri seyretmeyen bilimkurgu ve fantastik film hayranıyım dememeli! İşte 1960'lı yılların teknolojisiyle çekilmiş en nostaljik bilimkurgu ve fantastik türdeki filmler...
12001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
2
Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
3
Planet of the Apes (1968)
5
A Midsummer Night's Dream (1968)
6
Marooned (1969)
7
Doctor Faustus (1967)
8
Fantastic Voyage (1966)
9
The Vengeance of She (1968)
10
Visit to a Small Planet (1960)
11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)
12
13
The Day Mars Invaded Earth (1963)
14
Doctor Dolittle (1967)
15
The Illustrated Man (1969)
16
Mary Poppins (1964)
17
X (1963)
18
Gorgo (1961)
19
Giulietta degli spiriti (1965)
20
The Green Slime (1968)
21
Kaidan (1964)
22
Ikarie XB 1 (1963)
23
Jack the Giant Killer (1962)
24
Robinson Crusoe on Mars (1964)
25
Barbarella (1968)
26
One Million Years B.C. (1966)
27
Blackbeard's Ghost (1968)
28
The Lost Continent (1968)
29
Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)
30
Babes in Toyland (1986)
31
Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. (1966)
32
La decima vittima (1965)
33
Mysterious Island (1961)
34
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)
35
Crack in the World (1965)
36
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)
37
Doppelganger (1969)
38
Panic in Year Zero! (1962)
39
Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965)
40
The Phantom Planet (1961)
41
Village of the Damned (1960)
42
The Time Machine (1960)
43
The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961)
44
Space Probe Taurus (1965)
45
La jetee (1962)
46
Terrore nello spazio (1965)
47
Fahrenheit 451 (1966)
48
First Men in the Moon (1964)
49
Der schweigende Stern (1960)
50
The Last Man on Earth (1964)
51
Alphaville, une etrange aventure de Lemmy Caution (1965)