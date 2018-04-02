NTV

En nostaljik bilimkurgu ve fantastik türdeki filmler

Bu filmleri seyretmeyen bilimkurgu ve fantastik film hayranıyım dememeli! İşte 1960'lı yılların teknolojisiyle çekilmiş en nostaljik bilimkurgu ve fantastik türdeki filmler...

  • 1

    2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
  • 2

    Jason and the Argonauts (1963)

  • 3

    Planet of the Apes (1968)

  • 4

  • 5

    A Midsummer Night's Dream (1968)

  • 6

    Marooned (1969)

  • 7

    Doctor Faustus (1967)

  • 8

    Fantastic Voyage (1966)

  • 9

    The Vengeance of She (1968)

  • 10

    Visit to a Small Planet (1960)

  • 11

    Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

  • 12

  • 13

    The Day Mars Invaded Earth (1963)

  • 14

    Doctor Dolittle (1967)

  • 15

    The Illustrated Man (1969)

  • 16

    Mary Poppins (1964)

  • 17

    X (1963)

  • 18

    Gorgo (1961)

  • 19

    Giulietta degli spiriti (1965)

  • 20

    The Green Slime (1968)

  • 21

    Kaidan (1964)

  • 22

    Ikarie XB 1 (1963)

  • 23

    Jack the Giant Killer (1962)

  • 24

    Robinson Crusoe on Mars (1964)

  • 25

    Barbarella (1968)

  • 26

    One Million Years B.C. (1966)

  • 27

    Blackbeard's Ghost (1968)

  • 28

    The Lost Continent (1968)

  • 29

    Atlantis: The Lost Continent (1961)

  • 30

    Babes in Toyland (1986)

  • 31

    Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. (1966)

  • 32

    La decima vittima (1965)

  • 33

    Mysterious Island (1961)

  • 34

    Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964)

  • 35

    Crack in the World (1965)

  • 36

    Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

  • 37

    Doppelganger (1969)

  • 38

    Panic in Year Zero! (1962)

  • 39

    Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965)

  • 40

    The Phantom Planet (1961)

  • 41

    Village of the Damned (1960)

  • 42

    The Time Machine (1960)

  • 43

    The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961)

  • 44

    Space Probe Taurus (1965)

  • 45

    La jetee (1962)

  • 46

    Terrore nello spazio (1965)

  • 47

    Fahrenheit 451 (1966)

  • 48

    First Men in the Moon (1964)

  • 49

    Der schweigende Stern (1960)

  • 50

    The Last Man on Earth (1964)

  • 51

    Alphaville, une etrange aventure de Lemmy Caution (1965)

