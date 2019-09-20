En popüler fantastik diziler (IMDb eylül 2019 verileri)

-
50. Reign (2013–2017)
7,5
49. Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (2016–2019)
6,6
48. Steven Universe (2013– )
8,3
47. The Outpost (2018– )
5,7
46. DuckTales (2017– )
8,2
45. Penny Dreadful (2014–2016)
8,2
44. Final Space (2018– )
8,4
43. The Leftovers (2014–2017)
8,3
42. The Stand (2020– )
41. A Discovery of Witches (2018– )
8,1
40. Love, Death & Robots (2019– )
8,6
39. The Magicians (2015– )
7,6
38. Genç Kurt (2011–2017)
7,6
37. Avatar: Son Hava Bükücü (2005–2008)
9,2
36. Grimm (2011–2017)
7,8
35. Legacies (2018– )
7,5
34. Charmed (1998–2006)
7,1
33. Daredevil (2015–2018)
8,6
32. The Originals (2013–2018)
8,2
31. The Stand (1994)
7,2
30. Shingeki no kyojin (2013– )
8,8
29. American Gods (2017– )
7,9
28. His Dark Materials (2019– )
27. The OA (2016–2019)
7,8
26. Swamp Thing (2019)
7,9
25. Van Helsing (2016– )
6,1
24. What We Do in the Shadows (2019– )
8,4
23. Vampir Avcısı Buffy (1997–2003)
8,2
22. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018– )
7,7
21. True Blood (2008–2014)
7,9
20. Castle Rock (2018– )
7,7
19. The Umbrella Academy (2019– )
8,0
18. Lost (2004–2010)
8,3
17. Wu Assassins (2019– )
6,5
16. Vampir Gunlukleri (2009–2017)
7,7
15. Good Omens (2019)
8,2
14. Bir Varmış Bir Yokmuş (2011–2018)
7,8
13. The Mandalorian (2019– )
12. The Witcher (2019– )
11. Preacher (2016– )
8,0
10. Outlander (2014– )
8,4
9. Undone (2019– )
8,3
8. The Good Place (2016– )
8,1
7. Lucifer (2015– )
8,2
6. Doğaüstü (2005– )
8,4
5. Titans (I) (2018– )
8,0
4. Taht Oyunları (2011–2019)
9,4
3. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016– )
8,8
2. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019– )
8,8
1. Carnival Row (2019– )
8,1