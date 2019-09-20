NTV

En popüler fantastik diziler (IMDb eylül 2019 verileri)

Fantastik dizilerin zirve yarışında kazananlar belli oldu. İşte IMDb'nin son verilerine göre eylül ayını zirede karşılan diziler...

  • 1

    50. Reign (2013–2017)
    7,5
  • 2

    49. Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (2016–2019)
    6,6
  • 3

    48. Steven Universe (2013– )
    8,3
  • 4

    47. The Outpost (2018– )
    5,7
  • 5

    46. DuckTales (2017– )
    8,2
  • 6

    45. Penny Dreadful (2014–2016)
    8,2
  • 7

    44. Final Space (2018– )
    8,4
  • 8

    43. The Leftovers (2014–2017)
    8,3
  • 9

    42. The Stand (2020– )
  • 10

    41. A Discovery of Witches (2018– )
    8,1
  • 11

    40. Love, Death & Robots (2019– )
    8,6
  • 12

    39. The Magicians (2015– )
    7,6
  • 13

    38. Genç Kurt (2011–2017)
    7,6
  • 14

    37. Avatar: Son Hava Bükücü (2005–2008)
    9,2
  • 15

    36. Grimm (2011–2017)
    7,8
  • 16

    35. Legacies (2018– )
    7,5
  • 17

    34. Charmed (1998–2006)
    7,1
  • 18

    33. Daredevil (2015–2018)
    8,6
  • 19

    32. The Originals (2013–2018)
    8,2
  • 20

    31. The Stand (1994)
    7,2
  • 21

    30. Shingeki no kyojin (2013– )
    8,8
  • 22

    29. American Gods (2017– )
    7,9
  • 23

    28. His Dark Materials (2019– )

  • 24

    27. The OA (2016–2019)
    7,8
  • 25

    26. Swamp Thing (2019)
    7,9
  • 26

    25. Van Helsing (2016– )
    6,1
  • 27

    24. What We Do in the Shadows (2019– )
    8,4
  • 28

    23. Vampir Avcısı Buffy (1997–2003)
    8,2
  • 29

    22. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018– )
    7,7
  • 30


    21. True Blood (2008–2014)
    7,9
  • 31

    20. Castle Rock (2018– )
    7,7
  • 32

    19. The Umbrella Academy (2019– )
    8,0

  • 33

    18. Lost (2004–2010)
    8,3
  • 34


    17. Wu Assassins (2019– )
    6,5
  • 35

    16. Vampir Gunlukleri (2009–2017)
    7,7
  • 36

    15. Good Omens (2019)
    8,2
  • 37

    14. Bir Varmış Bir Yokmuş (2011–2018)
    7,8
  • 38

    13. The Mandalorian (2019– )
  • 39

    12. The Witcher (2019– )
  • 40

    11. Preacher (2016– )
    8,0
  • 41

    10. Outlander (2014– )
    8,4
  • 42

    9. Undone (2019– )
    8,3

  • 43

    8. The Good Place (2016– )
    8,1
  • 44

    7. Lucifer (2015– )
    8,2
  • 45

    6. Doğaüstü (2005– )
    8,4
  • 46

    5. Titans (I) (2018– )
    8,0
  • 47

    4. Taht Oyunları (2011–2019)
    9,4
  • 48

    3. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016– )
    8,8
  • 49

    2. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (2019– )
    8,8
  • 50

    1. Carnival Row (2019– )
    8,1
