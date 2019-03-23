En popüler korku dizileri (IMDb Mart verileri)

>
Korku ve gerilimden hoşlananlar için IMDb'nin son verileriyle belirlenen en popüler korku dizileri iyi bir seçenek olabilir. İşte The Act, Love, Death & Robots ve The Order gibi 3 yeni dizinin zirve mücadelesi verdiği en popüler yabancı diziler...
25. Nightflyers (2018)
6,0
24. Castle Rock (2018– )
7,8
23. Alacakaranlık Kusağı (1959–1964)
9,0
22. Hannibal (2013–2015)
8,5
21. iZombie (2015– )
7,9
20. Grimm (2011–2017)
7,8
19. Penny Dreadful (2014–2019)
8,2
18. Santa Clarita Diet (2017– )
7,8
17. The Twilight Zone (2019– )
16. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018– )
7,8
15. Fear the Walking Dead (2015– )
7,0
14. The Originals (2013–2018)
8,3
13. Bates Motel (2013–2017)
8,2
12. Van Helsing (2016– )
6,2
11. Vampir Gunlukleri (2009–2017)
7,7
10. The Haunting of Hill House (2018– )
8,7
9. American Horror Story (2011– )
8,1
8. Legacies (2018– )
7,5
7. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016– )
8,9
6. The Passage (2019– )
7,6
5. The Act (2019– )
8,6
4. Doğaüstü (2005– )
8,5
3. Love, Death & Robots (2019– )
9,0
2. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010– )
8,3
1. The Order (2019– )
7,0
