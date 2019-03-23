NTV

En popüler korku dizileri (IMDb Mart verileri)

Korku ve gerilimden hoşlananlar için IMDb'nin son verileriyle belirlenen en popüler korku dizileri iyi bir seçenek olabilir. İşte The Act, Love, Death & Robots ve The Order gibi 3 yeni dizinin zirve mücadelesi verdiği en popüler yabancı diziler...

  • 1

    25. Nightflyers (2018)
    6,0
  • 2

    24. Castle Rock (2018– )
    7,8
  • 3

    23. Alacakaranlık Kusağı (1959–1964)
    9,0
  • 4

    22. Hannibal (2013–2015)
    8,5
  • 5

    21. iZombie (2015– )
    7,9
  • 6

    20. Grimm (2011–2017)
    7,8
  • 7

    19. Penny Dreadful (2014–2019)
    8,2
  • 8

    18. Santa Clarita Diet (2017– )
    7,8
  • 9

    17. The Twilight Zone (2019– )
  • 10

    16. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018– )
    7,8
  • 11

    15. Fear the Walking Dead (2015– )
    7,0
  • 12

    14. The Originals (2013–2018)
    8,3
  • 13

    13. Bates Motel (2013–2017)
    8,2
  • 14

    12. Van Helsing (2016– )
    6,2
  • 15

    11. Vampir Gunlukleri (2009–2017)
    7,7
  • 16

    10. The Haunting of Hill House (2018– )
    8,7
  • 17

    9. American Horror Story (2011– )
    8,1
  • 18

    8. Legacies (2018– )
    7,5
  • 19

    7. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016– )
    8,9
  • 20

    6. The Passage (2019– )
    7,6
  • 21

    5. The Act (2019– )
    8,6
  • 22

    4. Doğaüstü (2005– )
    8,5
  • 23

    3. Love, Death & Robots (2019– )
    9,0
  • 24

    2. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010– )
    8,3
  • 25

    1. The Order (2019– )
    7,0
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin