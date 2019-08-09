En popüler yabancı diziler (Ağustos 2019)
Yabancı dizilerin zirve yarışında kazananlar belli oldu. İşte IMDb'nin son verilerine göre ağustos ayını zirede karşılan diziler...
150. Manifest (2018)
7,3
249. Riverdale (2017)
7,2
348. Typewriter (2019)
6,5
447. Criminal Minds
8,1
546. Good Omens (2019)
8,3
645. Swamp Thing (2019)
8,1
744. Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019)
6,2
843. The Expanse (2015)
8,4
942. Designated Survivor (2016)
7,6
1041. Jane the Virgin (2014)
7,8
1140. American Horror Story
8,1
1239. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
1338. Vikingler (2013)
8,6
1437. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
8,4
1536. Animal Kingdom (2016)
8,2
1635. Workin' Moms (2017)
6,8
1734. Glee (2009)
6,7
1833. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,2
1932. Yellowstone (2018)
8,4
2031. Pennyworth (2019)
8,2
2130. Doğaüstü (2005)
8,5
2229. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,3
2328. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
7,5
2427. Outlander (2014)
8,5
2526. Breaking Bad (2008)
9,5
2625. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
2724. The Office (2005)
8,8
2823. The Witcher
2922. Lucifer (2015)
8,2
3021. Suits (2011)
8,5
3120. The 100 (2014)
7,7
3219. 13 Reasons Why (2017)
7,9
3318. Carnival Row (2019)
3417. Çernobil (2019)
9,5
3516. Dark (2017)
8,7
3615. Kara Ayna (2011)
8,9
3714. Mindhunter (2017)
8,5
3813. Big Little Lies (2017)
8,6
3912. Descendants 3 (2019)
7,5
4011. Jack Ryan (2018)
8,2
4110. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
429. Taht Oyunları (2011)
9,4
438. Veronica Mars (2004)
8,4
44
7. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
8,5
45
6. Euphoria (2019)
8,3
46
5.La Casa de Papel
8,6
47
4. Another Life (2019)
4,7
48
3. Orange Is the New Black (2013)
8,1
492. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,9
501. The Boys (2019)
9,0