NTV

En popüler yabancı diziler (Ağustos 2019)

Yabancı dizilerin zirve yarışında kazananlar belli oldu. İşte IMDb'nin son verilerine göre ağustos ayını zirede karşılan diziler...

  • 1

    50. Manifest (2018)
    7,3
  • 2

    49. Riverdale (2017)
    7,2
  • 3

    48. Typewriter (2019)
    6,5
  • 4

    47. Criminal Minds
    8,1
  • 5

    46. Good Omens (2019)
    8,3
  • 6

    45. Swamp Thing (2019)
    8,1
  • 7

    44. Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019)
    6,2
  • 8

    43. The Expanse (2015)
    8,4
  • 9

    42. Designated Survivor (2016)
    7,6
  • 10

    41. Jane the Virgin (2014)
    7,8
  • 11

    40. American Horror Story
    8,1
  • 12

    39. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
    7,6
  • 13

    38. Vikingler (2013)
    8,6
  • 14

    37. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
    8,4
  • 15

    36. Animal Kingdom (2016)
    8,2
  • 16

    35. Workin' Moms (2017)
    6,8
  • 17

    34. Glee (2009)
    6,7
  • 18

    33. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
    8,2
  • 19

    32. Yellowstone (2018)
    8,4
  • 20

    31. Pennyworth (2019)
    8,2
  • 21

    30. Doğaüstü (2005)
    8,5
  • 22

    29. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
    8,3
  • 23

    28. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
    7,5
  • 24

    27. Outlander (2014)
    8,5
  • 25

    26. Breaking Bad (2008)
    9,5
  • 26

    25. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
    8,9
  • 27

    24. The Office (2005)
    8,8
  • 28

    23. The Witcher
  • 29

    22. Lucifer (2015)
    8,2
  • 30

    21. Suits (2011)
    8,5
  • 31

    20. The 100 (2014)
    7,7
  • 32

    19. 13 Reasons Why (2017)
    7,9

  • 33

    18. Carnival Row (2019)
  • 34

    17. Çernobil (2019)
    9,5
  • 35

    16. Dark (2017)
    8,7
  • 36

    15. Kara Ayna (2011)
    8,9
  • 37

    14. Mindhunter (2017)
    8,5
  • 38

    13. Big Little Lies (2017)
    8,6
  • 39

    12. Descendants 3 (2019)
    7,5
  • 40

    11. Jack Ryan (2018)
    8,2
  • 41

    10. Peaky Blinders (2013)
    8,8
  • 42

    9. Taht Oyunları (2011)
    9,4
  • 43

    8. Veronica Mars (2004)
    8,4
  • 44

    7. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)

    8,5

  • 45

    6. Euphoria (2019)

    8,3

  • 46

    5.La Casa de Papel 

    8,6

  • 47

    4. Another Life (2019)

    4,7

  • 48

    3. Orange Is the New Black (2013)

    8,1

  • 49

    2. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
    8,9

  • 50

    1. The Boys (2019)
    9,0
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin