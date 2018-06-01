NTV

En popüler yabancı diziler (Haziran 2018)

Haziran ayının başlamasıyla en popüler diziler listesi de değişti. İşte IMDb'nin verilerine göre zirvedeki en iyi 50 yabancı dizi

  • 1

    50- Designated Survivor (2016)
    7,7

  • 2

    49- The Crown (2016)
    8,7
  • 3

    48- Legion (2017)
    8,4
  • 4

    47- Arrested Development (2003)
    8,9
  • 5

    46-The Americans (2013)
    8,3
  • 6

    45- New Girl (2011)
    7,7
  • 7

    44 -Peaky Blinders (2013)
    8,8
  • 8

    43-The Rain (2018)
    6,2
  • 9

    42- Kara Ayna (2011)

    8,9

  • 10

    41- Rick and Morty (2013)

    9,3

  • 11

    40- Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)

    8,9

  • 12

    39- La casa de papel (2017)
    8,7
  • 13

    38-The Big Bang Theory (2007)
    8,3
  • 14

    37-Utanmaz (2011)
    8,7
  • 15

    36-Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
    8,9

  • 16

    35- Bir Varmış Bir Yokmuş (2011)
    7,8
  • 17

    34- The Office (2005)
    8,8
  • 18

    33-Kör Nokta (2015)
    7,5
  • 19

    32-Criminal Minds (2005)
    8,1
  • 20

    31-Patrick Melrose (2018)
    8,4
  • 21

    30-Vikingler (2013)
    8,6
  • 22

    29-Silikon Vadisi (2014)
    8,6
  • 23

    28-The Originals (2013)
    8,3



  • 24

    27-Lost in Space (2018)
    7,2
  • 25

    26-Roseanne (1988)
    7,0
  • 26

    25-The 100 (2014)
    7,8
  • 27

    24-Lucifer (2015)
    8,2
  • 28

    23-The Expanse (2015)
    8,4
  • 29

    22-Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
    8,4
  • 30

    21-Fear the Walking Dead (2015)
    7,0
  • 31

    20-Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
    8,1


  • 32

    19-The Blacklist (2013)
    8,1
  • 33

    18-The Flash (2014)
    8,0
  • 34

    17-Billions (2016)
    8,4
  • 35

    16-NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
    7,9
  • 36

    15-Supergirl (2015)
    6,5
  • 37

    14-Gotham (2014)
    7,9
  • 38

    13-Arrow (2012)
    7,7
  • 39


    12-Safe (2018)
    7,5
  • 40

    11-Riverdale (2016)
    7,7
  • 41

    10-Cobra Kai (2018)
    9,1
  • 42

    9- Doğaüst (2005)
    8,5


  • 43

    8- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
    7,5
  • 44

    7-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
    8,3
  • 45

    6-Taht Oyunlari (2011)
    9,5
  • 46

    5-Grey's Anatomy (2005)
    7,6
  • 47

    4- The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
    8,6
  • 48

    3-Suits (2011)
    8,6
  • 49

    2-Westworld (2016)

    8,9
  • 50


    1- 13 Reasons Why (2017)
    8,2
