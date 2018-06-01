En popüler yabancı diziler (Haziran 2018)
Haziran ayının başlamasıyla en popüler diziler listesi de değişti. İşte IMDb'nin verilerine göre zirvedeki en iyi 50 yabancı dizi
-
150- Designated Survivor (2016)
7,7
-
249- The Crown (2016)
8,7
-
348- Legion (2017)
8,4
-
447- Arrested Development (2003)
8,9
-
546-The Americans (2013)
8,3
-
645- New Girl (2011)
7,7
-
744 -Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
-
843-The Rain (2018)
6,2
-
9
42- Kara Ayna (2011)
8,9
-
10
41- Rick and Morty (2013)
9,3
-
11
40- Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,9
-
1239- La casa de papel (2017)
8,7
-
1338-The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,3
-
1437-Utanmaz (2011)
8,7
-
1536-Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
-
1635- Bir Varmış Bir Yokmuş (2011)
7,8
-
1734- The Office (2005)
8,8
-
1833-Kör Nokta (2015)
7,5
-
1932-Criminal Minds (2005)
8,1
-
2031-Patrick Melrose (2018)
8,4
-
2130-Vikingler (2013)
8,6
-
2229-Silikon Vadisi (2014)
8,6
-
2328-The Originals (2013)
8,3
-
2427-Lost in Space (2018)
7,2
-
2526-Roseanne (1988)
7,0
-
2625-The 100 (2014)
7,8
-
2724-Lucifer (2015)
8,2
-
2823-The Expanse (2015)
8,4
-
2922-Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,4
-
3021-Fear the Walking Dead (2015)
7,0
-
3120-Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
8,1
-
3219-The Blacklist (2013)
8,1
-
3318-The Flash (2014)
8,0
-
3417-Billions (2016)
8,4
-
3516-NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
7,9
-
3615-Supergirl (2015)
6,5
-
3714-Gotham (2014)
7,9
-
3813-Arrow (2012)
7,7
-
39
12-Safe (2018)
7,5
-
4011-Riverdale (2016)
7,7
-
4110-Cobra Kai (2018)
9,1
-
429- Doğaüst (2005)
8,5
-
438- Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
7,5
-
447-Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
8,3
-
456-Taht Oyunlari (2011)
9,5
-
465-Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
-
474- The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
8,6
-
483-Suits (2011)
8,6
-
492-Westworld (2016)
8,9
-
50
1- 13 Reasons Why (2017)
8,2