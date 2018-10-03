NTV

En popüler yabancı diziler (IMDb Ekim 2018 verileri)

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin güncel verilerinden oluşan en popülerler listesine bakmak fikir verebilir. İşte ekim verilerine göre zirvede olan diziler...

  • 1

    50. Last Man Standing (2011)
    7,6
  • 2

    49. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
    8,4
  • 3

    48. Modern Family (2009)
    8,5
  • 4

    47. The Deuce (2017)
    8,1
  • 5

    46. Vikingler (2013)
    8,6
  • 6

    45. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
    8,9
  • 7

    44. Anarsinin Evlatlari (2008)
    8,6
  • 8

    43. The Office (2005)
    8,8
  • 9

    42. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
    8,9
  • 10

    41. The Purge (2018)
    6,2
  • 11

    40. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
    8,8
  • 12

    39. South Park (1997)
    8,7
  • 13

    38. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
    8,0
  • 14

    37. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
    8,6
  • 15

    36. Kara Ayna (2011)
    8,9
  • 16

    35. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
    7,9
  • 17

    34. Demir Yumruk (2017)
    6,7
  • 18

    33. Doğaüstü (2005)
    8,5
  • 19

    32. Atypical (2017)
    8,3
  • 20

    31. The Gifted (2017)
    7,6
  • 21

    30. American Vandal (2017)
    8,2
  • 22

    29. BoJack Horseman (2014)
    8,5
  • 23

    28. The Good Place (2016)
    8,1
  • 24

    27. Killing Eve (2018)
    8,4
  • 25

    26. New Amsterdam (2018)
    8,1
  • 26

    25. The Good Cop (2018)
    6,9
  • 27

    24. A Discovery of Witches (2018)
    8,6
  • 28

    23. Fear the Walking Dead (2015)
    7,0
  • 29

    22. The Sinner (2017)
    8,0
  • 30

    21. A Million Little Things (2018)
    7,2
  • 31

    20. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
    8,4
  • 32

    19. Lethal Weapon (2016)
    8,1
  • 33

    18. Magnum P.I. (2018)
    4,7
  • 34

    17. The Good Doctor (2017)
    8,4
  • 35

    16. Mayans M.C. (2018)
    7,7
  • 36

    15. Suits (2011)
    8,6
  • 37

    14. FBI (2018)
    5,4
  • 38

    13. This Is Us (2016)
    8,8
  • 39

    12. Better Call Saul (2015)
    8,7
  • 40

    11. Jack Ryan (2018)
    8,3
  • 41

    10. Manifest (2018)
    7,9
  • 42

    9. Bodyguard (2018)
    8,4
  • 43

    8. 9-1-1 (2018)
    7,5
  • 44

    7. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
    7,6
  • 45

    6. Ozark (2017)
    8,4
  • 46

    5. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
    8,2
  • 47

    4. Taht Oyunları (2011)
    9,5
  • 48

    3. Utanmaz (2011)
    8,7
  • 49


    2. American Horror Story (2011)
    8,1
  • 50

    1. Maniac (2018)
    8,2
