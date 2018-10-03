En popüler yabancı diziler (IMDb Ekim 2018 verileri)

-
50. Last Man Standing (2011)
7,6
-
49. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
8,4
-
48. Modern Family (2009)
8,5
-
47. The Deuce (2017)
8,1
-
46. Vikingler (2013)
8,6
-
45. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,9
-
44. Anarsinin Evlatlari (2008)
8,6
-
43. The Office (2005)
8,8
-
42. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
-
41. The Purge (2018)
6,2
-
40. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
8,8
-
39. South Park (1997)
8,7
-
38. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)
8,0
-
37. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
8,6
-
36. Kara Ayna (2011)
8,9
-
35. NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service (2003)
7,9
-
34. Demir Yumruk (2017)
6,7
-
33. Doğaüstü (2005)
8,5
-
32. Atypical (2017)
8,3
-
31. The Gifted (2017)
7,6
-
30. American Vandal (2017)
8,2
-
29. BoJack Horseman (2014)
8,5
-
28. The Good Place (2016)
8,1
-
27. Killing Eve (2018)
8,4
-
26. New Amsterdam (2018)
8,1
-
25. The Good Cop (2018)
6,9
-
24. A Discovery of Witches (2018)
8,6
-
23. Fear the Walking Dead (2015)
7,0
-
22. The Sinner (2017)
8,0
-
21. A Million Little Things (2018)
7,2
-
20. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,4
-
19. Lethal Weapon (2016)
8,1
-
18. Magnum P.I. (2018)
4,7
-
17. The Good Doctor (2017)
8,4
-
16. Mayans M.C. (2018)
7,7
-
15. Suits (2011)
8,6
-
14. FBI (2018)
5,4
-
13. This Is Us (2016)
8,8
-
12. Better Call Saul (2015)
8,7
-
11. Jack Ryan (2018)
8,3
-
10. Manifest (2018)
7,9
-
9. Bodyguard (2018)
8,4
-
8. 9-1-1 (2018)
7,5
-
7. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
-
6. Ozark (2017)
8,4
-
5. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,2
-
4. Taht Oyunları (2011)
9,5
-
3. Utanmaz (2011)
8,7
-
2. American Horror Story (2011)
8,1
-
1. Maniac (2018)
8,2