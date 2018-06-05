En sevilen oyun fotoğrafları

Tüm ülkelerin ve tüm dönemlerin sinema ve televizyon filmleri, film yıldızları ve dizileri hakkında bilgiler barındıran veri tabanı IMDb, kullanıcılar tarafından belirlenen popüler video oyunlarının en sevilen fotoğraflarını açıkladı. İşte ne popüler oyun fotoğrafları...
1
Wanda to kyozô (2005)
2
Wanda to kyozô (2005)
3
NieR: Automata (2017)
4
NieR: Automata (2017)
5
God of War (2018)
6
God of War (2018)
7
Alastair Duncan, Christopher Judge ve Sunny Suljic / God of War (2018)
8
Overwatch (2016)
9
Carolina Ravassa/ Overwatch (2016)
10
Laura Bailey / Injustice 2 (2017)
11
Injustice 2 (2017)
12
Fainaru fantajî X (2001)
13
Fainaru fantajî X (2001)
14
Life Is Strange (2015)
15
Life Is Strange (2015)
16
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)
17
Camilla Luddington / Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2018)
18
Pascal Langdale in Heavy Rain (2010)
19
The Last of Us: Left Behind (2014)
20
Judi Beecher ve Jacqui Ainsley /Heavy Rain (2010)
21
The Last of Us: Left Behind (2014)
22
Dragon Age: Origins (2009)
23
Dragon Age: Origins (2009)
24
Melissa Hutchison / The Walking Dead: The Game - Season 1 (2012)
25
Dave Fennoy ve Melissa Hutchison / The Walking Dead: The Game - Season 1 (2012)
26
Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven (2002)
27
Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven (2002)
28
BioShock Infinite (2013)
29
BioShock Infinite (2013)
30
Kevin Conroy / Batman: Arkham City (2011)
31
Kevin Conroy / Batman: Arkham City (2011)
32
Vampyr (2018)
33
Vampyr (2018)
34
Dark Souls (2011)
35
Dark Souls (2011)
36
Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)
37
Janina Gavankar / Star Wars: Battlefront II (2017)
38
Josh Duhamel / Call of Duty: WWII (2017)
39
Jonathan Tucker / Call of Duty: WWII (2017)
40
BioShock (2007)
41
BioShock (2007)
42
Monster Hunter: World (2018)
43
Red Dead Redemption II (2018)
44
Red Dead Redemption II (2018)
45
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
46
Charles Martinet / The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
47
Portal 2 (2011)
48
Portal 2 (2011)
49
Adeline Chetail, Bill Rogers, Yû Shimamura, Kengo Takanashi, Patricia Summersett, Joe Hernandez, Jessica Ángeles ve Nerea Alfonso / Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo (2017)
50
Zeruda no densetsu: Buresu obu za wairudo (2017)
51
Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
52
Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
53
Hitokui no ôwashi toriko (2016)
54
Hitokui no ôwashi toriko (2016)
55
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)
56
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag (2013)
57
Assassin's Creed: Origins (2017)
58
Assassin's Creed: Origins (2017)
59
Nolan North in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)
60
Nolan North in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)
61
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)
62
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)
63
Destiny (2014)
64
Destiny (2014)
65
State of Decay 2 (2018)
66
State of Decay 2 (2018)
67
Tomb Raider (2013)
68
Camilla Luddington / Tomb Raider (2013)
69
The Last of Us (2013)
70
Ashley Johnson ve Troy Baker / The Last of Us (2013)