Film ve dizilerden ilham alabileceğiniz gelinlikler
Star TV'nin sevilin dizisi Ufak Tefek Cinayetler'in son bölümüne Duygu Sarışın'ın canlandırdığı Burcu'nun gelinliği damga vurdu. Peki ama milyonlarca izleyiciye ulaşan uluslararası film ve dizilerin unutulmaz gelinliklerini hatırlıyor musunuz? İşte ilham alabileceğiniz stil önerileri...
1Ufak Tefek Cinayetler'in 20. bölümüne Mehmet (Yıldıray Şahinler) ile Burcu'nun (Duygu Sarışın) düğünü damga vurdu. Meksika Açmazı'nın yaşandığı bölümde Burcu'nun gelinliği dikkat çekti. Sarmaşık'ın toplandığı düğündeki gelinlik Ju İstanbul Amy modeli ve değeri 7 bin 900 lira. İşte film ve dizilerden ilham alabileceğiniz gelinlik önerileri...
2Vince Vaughn ve Isla Fisher in Wedding Crashers (2005)
3Kirsten Dunst / Melancholia (2011)
4Emilia Clarke / Game of Thrones (2011)
5Keira Knightley / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)
6Jack Gleeson ve Natalie Dormer / Game of Thrones (2011)
7Helena Bonham Carter / Great Expectations (2012)
8Corpse Bride (2005)
9Stanley Tucci, Lynn Cohen, Bruno Gunn, Meta Golding, Megan Hayes, E. Roger Mitchell, Alan Ritchson, Stephanie Leigh Schlund, Jennifer Lawrence ve Sam Claflin in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
10Mystery! (1980)
11Katherine Heigl / 27 Dresses (2008)
12Gillian Anderson / Great Expectations (2011)
13Jared Harris ve Claire Foy / The Crown (2016)
14Laura Carmichael / Downton Abbey (2010)
15Simon Helberg ve Melissa Rauch / The Big Bang Theory (2007)
16Elizabeth Taylor ve Spencer Tracy / Father of the Bride (1950)
17
Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh, Kevin McKidd, Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, and Chandra Wilson in Grey's Anatomy (2005)
18Ivonne Coll ve Andrea Navedo / Jane the Virgin (2014)
19Julie Andrews / The Sound of Music (1965)
20Katherine Heigl /27 Dresses (2008)
21Yami Gautam ve Ayushmann Khurrana / Vicky Donor (2012)
22Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, ve Michael Rougas / Scarface (1983)
23Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet, ve Emilie François / Sense and Sensibility (1995)
24Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, James Caan, John Cazale, Talia Shire, Morgana King, Tere Livrano, ve Gianni Russo / The Godfather (1972)
25Amanda Abbington, Martin Freeman ve Benedict Cumberbatch / Sherlock (2010)
26
Angela Bassett, Laz Alonso, T.D. Jakes, Brian Stokes Mitchell ve Paula Patton/ Jumping the Broom (2011)
27Hugh Grant öi Andie MacDowell / Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
28Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross ve Ann Bancroft / The Graduate (1967)
29Emma (1996)
30Muppets Most Wanted (2014)
31Boris Karloff ve Elsa Lanchester / Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
32Emily VanCamp / Revenge (2011)
33Anushka Sharma Kohli / Sultan (2016)
34Rose Byrne ve Rafe Spall / I Give It a Year (2013)
35Julia Roberts / Mirror Mirror (2012)
36Clemence Poesy / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
37Jaime Pressly, Rashida Jones ve Sarah Burns / I Love You, Man (2009)
38Richard Madden ve Oona Chaplin/ Game of Thrones (2011)
39Al Pacino ve Simonetta Stefanelli / The Godfather (1972)
40Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Ashley Lilley ve Rachel McDowall / Mamma Mia! (2008)
41Anne Hathaway ve Kate Hudson / Bride Wars (2009)
42Katherine Heigl / 27 Dresses (2008)
43Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Kristen Wiig ve Ellie Kemper / Bridesmaids (2011)
44David Boreanaz ve Emily Deschanel / Bones (2005)
45Nicole Kidman ve Ewan McGregor / Moulin Rouge! (2001)
46Julia Roberts / Runaway Bride (1999)
47Drew Barrymore / EverAfter (1998)
48Emma (1996)
49Julia Roberts ve Tom Skerritt / Steel Magnolias (1989)
50Eddie Murphy, Vanessa Bell Calloway ve Calvin Lockhart/ Coming to America (1988)
51Meryl Streep / Out of Africa (1985)
52Catherine Tate ve David Tennant / Doctor Who (2005)
53Brigitte Bardot / A coeur joie (1967)
54Et Dieu... crea la femme (1956)
55Gene Tierney / The Razor's Edge (1946)
56Barbra Streisand / Funny Girl (1968)
57Bette Davis / Dark Victory (1939)
58Vivien Leigh, Rand Brooks, Thomas Mitchell ve Barbara O'Neil in Gone with the Wind (1939)
59Drew Barrymore öi Adam Sandler / The Wedding Singer (1998)
60Jon Huertas, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia ve Wynn Everett / This Is Us (2016)
61Steve Martin ve Kimberly Williams-Paisley / Father of the Bride (1991)
62
Lauren Bacall, Marilyn Monroe ve David Wayne / How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)
63Cameron Diaz ve Julia Roberts / My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)