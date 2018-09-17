Game of Thrones'un en beğenilen bölümleri
Bu sabah sahiplerini bulacak 70. Emmy Ödülleri7ne 22 dalda aday olan Game of Thrones (Taht Oyunları) dizisinin bugüne kadar en çok beğenilen bölümlerini biliyor musunuz? İşte IMDb verilerine göre bu yaz 8. sezonuyla final yapacak dizinin en çok beğenilen bölümleri...
-
1
10.
The Lion and the Rose (2014) – 4. sezon 2. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.7
-
29. The Children (2014) – 4. sezon 10. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.7
-
38. The Door (2016) – 6. sezon 5. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.7
-
47. The Laws of Gods and Men (2014) – 4. sezon 6. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.7
-
56. Blackwater (2012) –2. sezon 9. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.7
-
65. The Spoils of War (2017) – 7. sezon 4. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.8
-
74. The Winds of Winter (2016) – 6. sezon 10. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.9
-
83. The Rains of Castamere (2013) – 3. sezon 9. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.9
-
92. Hardhome (2015) – 5. sezon 8. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.9
-
101. Battle of the Bastards (2016) –6. sezon 9. bölüm
IMDb puanı: 9.9 (155K votes)