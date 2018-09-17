NTV

Game of Thrones'un en beğenilen bölümleri

Bu sabah sahiplerini bulacak 70. Emmy Ödülleri7ne 22 dalda aday olan Game of Thrones (Taht Oyunları) dizisinin bugüne kadar en çok beğenilen bölümlerini biliyor musunuz? İşte IMDb verilerine göre bu yaz 8. sezonuyla final yapacak dizinin en çok beğenilen bölümleri...

    10.

    The Lion and the Rose (2014) – 4. sezon 2. bölüm 

    IMDb puanı: 9.7

    9. The Children (2014) – 4. sezon 10. bölüm

    IMDb puanı: 9.7

    8. The Door (2016) – 6. sezon 5. bölüm

    IMDb puanı: 9.7
    7. The Laws of Gods and Men (2014) – 4. sezon 6. bölüm

    IMDb puanı: 9.7
    6. Blackwater (2012) –2. sezon 9. bölüm

    IMDb puanı: 9.7
    5. The Spoils of War (2017) – 7. sezon 4. bölüm

    IMDb puanı: 9.8
    4. The Winds of Winter (2016) – 6. sezon 10. bölüm 

    IMDb puanı: 9.9
    3. The Rains of Castamere (2013) – 3. sezon 9. bölüm 

    IMDb puanı: 9.9

    2. Hardhome (2015) – 5. sezon 8. bölüm

    IMDb puanı: 9.9
    1. Battle of the Bastards (2016) –6. sezon 9. bölüm

    IMDb puanı: 9.9 (155K votes)
