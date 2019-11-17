Gençlerin oylarıyla belirlenen en iyi 45 gençlik filmi

-Every Day (2018)
-7.6
-2012/ Every Day / David Levithan
-Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Bölüm 2 (2011)
-8.6
-2007 / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (7. Kitap) /J.K. Rowling
-The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
-8.4
-1999 / The Perks of Being a Wallflower / Stephen Chbosky
-The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
-7.9
-2009 / The Hunger Games: Catching Fire / Suzanne Collins
-The Fault in Our Stars (2014)
-8.0
-2012 /The Fault in Our Stars/ John Green
-Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
-8.3
-1999 /Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (3. Kitap ) / J.K. Rowling
-A Wrinkle in Time (2018)
- 4.3
-1962 /A Wrinkle in Time/ Madeleine L'Engle
-Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
-8.0
-1997/Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (1. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling
-Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
- 8.1
-2000 / Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (4. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling
-Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Bölüm 1 (2010)
- 8.0
2007 / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows/ (7. Kitap)/ J.K. Rowling
-Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
-8.0
2005 / Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (6. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling
-The Hunger Games (2012)
-7.6
2008/ The Hunger Games / Suzanne Collins
-Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
-7.8
1998 / Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling
-Love, Simon (2018)
- 8.6
-2015 / Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agend / Becky Albertalli
-The Maze Runner (2014)
-7.5
-2009 / The Maze Runner/James Dashner
- Divergent (2014)
-7.1
-2011 / Divergent / Veronica Roth
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Bölüm 2 (2015)
-7.1
2010/ Mockingjay / Suzanne Collins
- The Giver (2014)
-7.0
1993 / The Giver/ Lois Lowry
Before I Fall (2017)
-7.5
2010 / Before I Fall/ Lauren Oliver
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Bölüm 1 (2014)
- 7.0
2010 / Mockingjay / Suzanne Collins
-The Scorch Trials (2015)
-7.0
-2010/ The Scorch Trials / James Dashner
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2014)
-7.0
2007 / City of Bones /Cassandra Clare
- The Outsiders(1983)
-6.9
1967- The Outsiders / S. E. Hinton
-Insurgent (2015)
-6.8
-2012 /Insurgent / Veronica Roth
- Ready Player One (2018)
-8.2
2011 /Ready Player One / Ernest Cline
-Ender's Game (2015)
-6.7
-1985 / Ender's Game / Orson Scott Card
-Vampire Academy (2014)
- 6.8
-2007 /Vampire Academy /Richelle Mead
-Paper Towns (2015)
-6.9
2008 /Paper Towns /John Green
-A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
-6.9
-1999 - 2000 / The Bad Beginning, The Reptile Room ve The Wide Window /Daniel Handler
-Beastly (2011)
-6.9
-2007 / Beastly /Alex Flinn
- City of Ember (2008)
-7.0
-2003 /The City of Ember / Jeanne Duprau
-I Am Number Four (2011)
-5.9
2010 /I Am Number Four / James Frey and Jobie Hughes as Pittacus Lore
-Jumper (2008)
-6.7
-1992 / Jumper /Steven Gould
-The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
-6.6
2003 - 2009 serisi /The Spiderwick Chronicles/ Tony DiTerlizzi
-Youth in Revolt (2009)
-6.7
1993 / Youth in Revolt /C. D. Payne
-Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
-6.0
-2005 / The Lightning Thief /Rick Riordan
- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
- 6.7
-1973 / I Know What You Did Last Summer / Lois Duncan
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Bölüm 2 (2012)
- 5.8
2008 / Breaking Dawn / Stephenie Meyer
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
- 7.8
-2011 / The Death Cure / Page protected with pending changes level 1 James Dashner
-The Golden Compass (2007)
- 6.3
-1995 / Northern Lights / Philip Pullman
-Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)
- 6.2
2000 / Cirque du Freak, The Vampire's Assistant ve Tunnels of Blood /Darren Shan.
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)
-5.3
-2008/ Breaking Dawn /Stephenie Meyer
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2011)
- 5.5
- Eclipse /Stephenie Meyer
- Twilight (2008)
- 5.3
2005 / Twillight/ Stephenie Meyer
-The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
-5.3
-2006 / New Moon / Stephenie Meyer