Gençlerin oylarıyla belirlenen en iyi 45 gençlik filmi

18 yaş altındaki IMDb kullanıcıları, gençlik romanlarından uyarlanan gençlik filmleri arasında en iyileri oyladı. İşte gençlere göre en iyi uyarlama gençlik filmleri ve uyarlandıkları kitaplar

-Every Day (2018)

-7.6

-2012/ Every Day / David Levithan

-Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Bölüm 2 (2011)

-8.6

-2007 / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (7. Kitap) /J.K. Rowling

-The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

-8.4

-1999 / The Perks of Being a Wallflower / Stephen Chbosky

-The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

-7.9

-2009 / The Hunger Games: Catching Fire / Suzanne Collins




-The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

-8.0

-2012 /The Fault in Our Stars/ John Green

-Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

-8.3

-1999 /Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (3. Kitap ) / J.K. Rowling

-A Wrinkle in Time (2018)

- 4.3

-1962 /A Wrinkle in Time/ Madeleine L'Engle

-Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

-8.0

-1997/Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (1. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling

-Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

- 8.1

-2000 / Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (4. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling

-Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Bölüm 1 (2010)

- 8.0

2007 / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows/  (7. Kitap)/ J.K. Rowling

-Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

-8.0

2005 / Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (6. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling

-The Hunger Games (2012)

-7.6

2008/ The Hunger Games / Suzanne Collins

-Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

-7.8

1998 / Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2. Kitap) / J.K. Rowling

-Love, Simon (2018)

- 8.6

-2015 / Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agend / Becky Albertalli

-The Maze Runner (2014)

-7.5

-2009 / The Maze Runner/James Dashner

- Divergent (2014)

-7.1

-2011 / Divergent / Veronica Roth

- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Bölüm 2 (2015)

-7.1

2010/ Mockingjay / Suzanne Collins

- The Giver (2014)

-7.0

1993 / The Giver/ Lois Lowry

Before I Fall (2017)

-7.5

2010 / Before I Fall/ Lauren Oliver

- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Bölüm 1 (2014)

- 7.0

2010 / Mockingjay / Suzanne Collins

-The Scorch Trials (2015)

-7.0

-2010/ The Scorch Trials / James Dashner

- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2014)

-7.0

2007 / City of Bones /Cassandra Clare

- The Outsiders(1983)

-6.9

1967- The Outsiders / S. E. Hinton

-Insurgent (2015)

-6.8

-2012 /Insurgent / Veronica Roth

- Ready Player One (2018)

-8.2

2011 /Ready Player One / Ernest Cline

-Ender's Game (2015)

-6.7

-1985 / Ender's Game / Orson Scott Card

-Vampire Academy (2014)

- 6.8

-2007 /Vampire Academy /Richelle Mead

-Paper Towns (2015)

-6.9

2008 /Paper Towns /John Green

-A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

-6.9

-1999 - 2000 / The Bad Beginning, The Reptile Room ve The Wide Window /Daniel Handler

-Beastly (2011)

-6.9

-2007 / Beastly /Alex Flinn

- City of Ember (2008)

-7.0

-2003 /The City of Ember / Jeanne Duprau

-I Am Number Four (2011)

-5.9

2010 /I Am Number Four / James Frey and Jobie Hughes as Pittacus Lore

-Jumper (2008)

-6.7

-1992 / Jumper /Steven Gould


-The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)
-6.6

2003 - 2009 serisi /The Spiderwick Chronicles/ Tony DiTerlizzi

-Youth in Revolt (2009)

-6.7

1993 / Youth in Revolt /C. D. Payne

-Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

-6.0

-2005 / The Lightning Thief /Rick Riordan

- I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

- 6.7

-1973 / I Know What You Did Last Summer / Lois Duncan

- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Bölüm 2 (2012)

- 5.8

2008 / Breaking Dawn / Stephenie Meyer

- Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

- 7.8

-2011 / The Death Cure / Page protected with pending changes level 1 James Dashner

-The Golden Compass (2007)

- 6.3

-1995 / Northern Lights / Philip Pullman


-Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009)

- 6.2

2000 / Cirque du Freak, The Vampire's Assistant ve Tunnels of Blood /Darren Shan.



- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

-5.3

-2008/ Breaking Dawn /Stephenie Meyer

- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2011)

- 5.5

- Eclipse /Stephenie Meyer

- Twilight (2008)

- 5.3

2005 / Twillight/ Stephenie Meyer

-The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

-5.3

-2006 / New Moon / Stephenie Meyer

