Gerçekte kim olduklarını biliyor musunuz? (Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler)

1 Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)

2 Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)

3 Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)

4 Tilda Swinton in Suspiria (2018)

5 Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

6 Bill Nighy /

7 The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)









8 Richard Brake

9 Thanos

10 Josh Brolin

11 Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

12 Karen Gillan

13 Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)

14 Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)

15 Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

16 Sofia Boutella

17 Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)

18

Ian Whyte

19 Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)





20 Kae Alexander





21 White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)

22



Ross Mullan

23 Hellboy / David Harbour

24 David Harbour

25 Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007

26 Ralph Fiennes

27 Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)





28 Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)

29 Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)





30 Doug Jones

31 İlk Hellboy







32 Ron Perlman

33 Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)

34 Tilda Swinton

35 Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)





36 Jacob Tremblay

37 Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





38 Doug Jones





39 Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





40 Kenneth Mitchell

41 Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)





42 Hugh Grant

43 Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)





44 Michael Keaton





45 Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)





46 Lon Chaney





47 Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

48 Robert De Niro

49 Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)





50 Robert Englund

51 Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)

52 Eddie Murphy

53 Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)

54 Johnny Depp

55 John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)





56 John Hurt

57 Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)





58 Jim Carrey

59 Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

60 Willem Dafoe

61 Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)





62 Anjelica Huston





63 Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)





64 Hugo Weaving





65 Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)





66 Idris Elba

67 William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)





68 William Forsythe





69 Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

70 Ray Park

71 Tim Curry / Legend (1985)





72 Tim Curry





73 Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)





74 Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman

75 Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)





76 Jennifer Lawrence

77 Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)

78 Benicio Del Toro

79 Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)





80 Tilda Swinton

81 Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)





82 Warwick Davis

83 Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)

84 Tim Pigott-Smith





85 Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)





86 Al Pacino

87 Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)

88 Gary Oldman

89 Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)

90 Virginia Hey





91 Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)





92 Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)

93 Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)

94 Eric Stoltz

95 Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

96 Emma Thompson

97 Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)

98 Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

99 Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

100 Stellan Skarsgård

101 Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)

102 Mike Myers

103 Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

104 Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones

105 Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)

106 Helena Bonham Carter

107 Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)





108 Jim Carrey

109 Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)





110 Doug Jones

111 Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

112 Nicole Kidman

113 Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

114 Mickey Rourke

115 The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt



