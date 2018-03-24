NTV

Gerçekte kim olduklarını biliyor musunuz? (Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler)

Geçen hafta vizyona giren O Bölüm 2 (It Chapter Two) dünya çapında gişe rakamlarını domine etti, filmin kötü karakteri Pennywise gündeme oturdu. Ancak birçok kişi makyajla sıradışı bir değişime uğrayan Pennywise'ın aslında Bill Skarsgard olduğunu bilmiyor. İşte Skarsgard gibi canlandırdığı karakterin makyajının arkasında saklı kalan yıldızlar.

  • 1

    Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
  • 2

    Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
  • 3

    Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)
  • 4

    Tilda Swinton in Suspiria (2018)
  • 5

    Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

  • 6

    Bill Nighy /
  • 7

    The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)



  • 8

    Richard Brake
  • 9

    Thanos
  • 10

    Josh Brolin
  • 11

    Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  • 12

    Karen Gillan
  • 13

    Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)
  • 14

    Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)
  • 15

    Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
  • 16

    Sofia Boutella
  • 17

    Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)
  • 18


    Ian Whyte
  • 19

    Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)

  • 20

    Kae Alexander

  • 21

    White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)
  • 22



    Ross Mullan
  • 23

    Hellboy / David Harbour
  • 24

    David Harbour
  • 25

    Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007
  • 26

    Ralph Fiennes
  • 27

    Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)

  • 28

    Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
  • 29

    Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)

  • 30

    Doug Jones
  • 31

    İlk Hellboy


  • 32

    Ron Perlman
  • 33

    Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)
  • 34

    Tilda Swinton
  • 35

    Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)

  • 36

    Jacob Tremblay
  • 37

    Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

  • 38

    Doug Jones

  • 39

    Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)

  • 40

    Kenneth Mitchell
  • 41

    Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)

  • 42

    Hugh Grant
  • 43

    Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)

  • 44

    Michael Keaton

  • 45

    Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

  • 46

    Lon Chaney

  • 47

    Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
  • 48

    Robert De Niro
  • 49

    Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

  • 50

    Robert Englund
  • 51

    Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)
  • 52

    Eddie Murphy
  • 53

    Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)
  • 54

    Johnny Depp
  • 55

    John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)

  • 56

    John Hurt
  • 57

    Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

  • 58

    Jim Carrey
  • 59

    Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
  • 60

    Willem Dafoe
  • 61

    Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)

  • 62

    Anjelica Huston

  • 63

    Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

  • 64

    Hugo Weaving

  • 65

    Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

  • 66

    Idris Elba
  • 67

    William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)

  • 68

    William Forsythe

  • 69

    Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
  • 70

    Ray Park
  • 71

    Tim Curry / Legend (1985)

  • 72

    Tim Curry

  • 73

    Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)

  • 74

    Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman
  • 75

    Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)

  • 76

    Jennifer Lawrence
  • 77

    Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)
  • 78

    Benicio Del Toro
  • 79

    Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

  • 80

    Tilda Swinton
  • 81

    Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

  • 82

    Warwick Davis
  • 83

    Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)
  • 84

    Tim Pigott-Smith

  • 85

    Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)

  • 86

    Al Pacino
  • 87

    Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)
  • 88

    Gary Oldman
  • 89

    Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)
  • 90

    Virginia Hey

  • 91

    Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)

  • 92

    Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
  • 93

    Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)
  • 94

    Eric Stoltz
  • 95

    Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
  • 96

    Emma Thompson
  • 97

    Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)
  • 98

    Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
  • 99

    Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
  • 100

    Stellan Skarsgård
  • 101

    Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)
  • 102

    Mike Myers
  • 103

    Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
  • 104

    Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones
  • 105

    Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)
  • 106

    Helena Bonham Carter
  • 107

    Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)

  • 108

    Jim Carrey
  • 109

    Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)

  • 110

    Doug Jones
  • 111

    Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
  • 112

    Nicole Kidman
  • 113

    Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
  • 114

    Mickey Rourke
  • 115

    The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt

  • 116

    Brad Pitt
