Gerçekte kim olduklarını biliyor musunuz? (Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler)
Geçen hafta vizyona giren O Bölüm 2 (It Chapter Two) dünya çapında gişe rakamlarını domine etti, filmin kötü karakteri Pennywise gündeme oturdu. Ancak birçok kişi makyajla sıradışı bir değişime uğrayan Pennywise'ın aslında Bill Skarsgard olduğunu bilmiyor. İşte Skarsgard gibi canlandırdığı karakterin makyajının arkasında saklı kalan yıldızlar.
1Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
2Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
3Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)
4Tilda Swinton in Suspiria (2018)
5
Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
6Bill Nighy /
7The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)
8Richard Brake
9Thanos
10Josh Brolin
11Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
12Karen Gillan
13Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)
14Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)
15Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
16Sofia Boutella
17Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)
18
Ian Whyte
19Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)
20Kae Alexander
21White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)
22
Ross Mullan
23Hellboy / David Harbour
24David Harbour
25Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007
26Ralph Fiennes
27Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
28Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
29Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)
30Doug Jones
31İlk Hellboy
32Ron Perlman
33Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)
34Tilda Swinton
35Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)
36Jacob Tremblay
37Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
38Doug Jones
39Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
40Kenneth Mitchell
41Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)
42Hugh Grant
43Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)
44Michael Keaton
45Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
46Lon Chaney
47Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
48Robert De Niro
49Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
50Robert Englund
51Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)
52Eddie Murphy
53Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)
54Johnny Depp
55John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)
56John Hurt
57Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
58Jim Carrey
59Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
60Willem Dafoe
61Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)
62Anjelica Huston
63Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
64Hugo Weaving
65Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
66Idris Elba
67William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)
68William Forsythe
69Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
70Ray Park
71Tim Curry / Legend (1985)
72Tim Curry
73Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)
74Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman
75Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)
76Jennifer Lawrence
77Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)
78Benicio Del Toro
79Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
80Tilda Swinton
81Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
82Warwick Davis
83Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)
84Tim Pigott-Smith
85Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)
86Al Pacino
87Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)
88Gary Oldman
89Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)
90Virginia Hey
91Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
92Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
93Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)
94Eric Stoltz
95Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
96Emma Thompson
97Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)
98Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
99Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
100Stellan Skarsgård
101Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)
102Mike Myers
103Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
104Ron Perlman ve Doug Jones
105Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)
106Helena Bonham Carter
107Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)
108Jim Carrey
109Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)
110Doug Jones
111Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
112Nicole Kidman
113Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
114Mickey Rourke
115The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt
116Brad Pitt