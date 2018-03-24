Gerçekte kim olduklarını biliyor musunuz? (Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler)
Geçen hafta vizyona giren O Bölüm 2 (It Chapter Two) dünya çapında gişe rakamlarını domine etti, filmin kötü karakteri Pennywise gündeme oturdu. Ancak birçok kişi makyajla sıradışı bir değişime uğrayan Pennywise'ın aslında Bill Skarsgard olduğunu bilmiyor. İşte Skarsgard gibi canlandırdığı karakterin makyajının arkasında saklı kalan yıldızlar.
Bill Skarsgard / Pennywise / It (2017)
Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)
Davy Jones / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
The Night King - Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)
Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Talos / Captain Marvel (2019)
Ben Mendelsohn / Captain Marvel (2019)
Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
Wun Wun - Ian Whyte / Game of Thrones (2011)
Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)
White Walker - Ross Mullan / Game of Thrones (2011)
Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007
Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)
Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)
Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)
Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)
Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)
Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)
Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)
John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)
Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)
Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)
Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
Tim Curry / Legend (1985)
Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)
Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman
Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)
Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)
Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)
Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)
Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)
Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)
Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)
Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)
Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)
Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)
Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)
Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)
Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt