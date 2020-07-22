Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri

22.07.2020 - 07:13
Greyhound
7.1
Dark
8.8
Palm Springs
7.5
Knives Out
7.9
Hamilton
8.9
Joker
8.5
Parasite
8.6
Breaking Bad
9.5
The Shawshank Redemption
9.3
1917
8.3
Avengers: Endgame
8.4
Game of Thrones
9.3
The Gentlemen
7.9
Inception
8.8
Once Upon an Time in Hollywood
7.7
Ford v Ferrari
8.1
Interstellar
8.6
Breathe: Into the Shadows
7.8
Stranger Things
8.8
The Dark Knight
9.0
Forres Gump
8.8
Back to the Future
8.5
The Wolf of Wall Street
8.2
La Casa de Papel
8.4
The Invisible Man
7.1
Pulp Fiction
8.9
Paatal Lok
7.7
The Godfather
9.2
Fight Club
8.8
The Green Mile
8.6