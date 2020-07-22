Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri

Tüm ülkelerin ve tüm dönemlerin sinema ve televizyon filmleri, film yıldızları ve dizileri hakkında bilgiler barındıran çevrimiçi bir veri tabanı olan IMDb, haftanın en popüler film ve dizilerini listeledi. İşte kullanıcıların oylarıyla belirlenen haftanın en popüler 30 yabancı yapımı...

22.07.2020 - 07:13

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 1

Greyhound 

7.1

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 2

Dark

8.8

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 3

Palm Springs

7.5

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 4

Knives Out 

7.9

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 5

Hamilton

8.9

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 6

Joker

8.5

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 7

Parasite

8.6

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 8

Breaking Bad

9.5

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 9

The Shawshank Redemption

9.3

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 10

1917

8.3

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 11

Avengers: Endgame

8.4

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 12

Game of Thrones

9.3

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 13

The Gentlemen

7.9

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 14

Inception

8.8

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 15

Once Upon an Time in Hollywood

7.7

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 16

Ford v Ferrari

8.1

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 17

Interstellar

8.6

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 18

Breathe: Into the Shadows

7.8

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 19

Stranger Things

8.8

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 20

The Dark Knight

9.0

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 21

Forres Gump

8.8

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 22

Back to the Future

8.5

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 23

The Wolf of Wall Street

8.2

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 24

La Casa de Papel

8.4

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 25

The Invisible Man

7.1

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 26

Pulp Fiction

8.9

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 27

Paatal Lok

7.7

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 28

The Godfather

9.2

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 29

Fight Club

8.8

Haftanın en popüler yabancı dizi ve filmleri - 30

The Green Mile

8.6

