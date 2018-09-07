NTV

Hayatını kaybeden Burt Reynolds'ın unutulmaz filmleri

Smokey and the Bandit (Çılgın) ve Deliverance (Kurtuluş) filmleriyle şöhrete kavuşan Hollywood yıldızı Burt Reynolds hayatını kaybetti. İşte 82 yaşında kalbine yenilen oyuncunun unutulmaz filmleri...

  • 1

    Burt Reynolds / Gunsmoke (1955)
  • 2

    Burt Reynolds / Hooper (1978)
  • 3

    Clint Eastwood ve Burt Reynolds

    BURT REYNOLDS HAYATINI KAYBETTİ 

  • 4

    Sally Field ve Burt Reynolds / Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
  • 5

    Burt Reynolds ve Sarah Miles / The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973)
  • 6

    Burt Reynolds / Stroker Ace (1983)
  • 7

    Burt Reynolds / 100 Rifles (1969)
  • 8

    Burt Reynolds / Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
  • 9

    Burt Reynolds ve Harvey Korman / The Carol Burnett Show (1967)
  • 10

    Burt Reynolds / The Bandit (2016)
  • 11

    Burt Reynolds / Easter Seals Telethon (1988)
  • 12

    Burt Reynolds ve Elizabeth Ashley / Love American Style (1999)
  • 13

    Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight ve Ronny Cox / Deliverance (1972)
  • 14

    Burt Reynolds / White Lightning (1973)
  • 15

    Burt Reynolds, Jim Nabors ve Hal Needham / Stroker Ace (1983)

  • 16

    Burt Reynolds / Striptease (1996)
  • 17

    Burt Reynolds / Cop & ½ (1993)
  • 18

    Burt Reynolds, Jason Statham ve John Rhys-Davies / Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)
  • 19

    Burt Reynolds ve Willie Nelson/ The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
  • 20

    Burt Reynolds ve Loni Anderson
  • 21

    Burt Reynolds / Deliverance (1972)
  • 22

    Clint Eastwood ve Burt Reynolds / City Heat (1984)
  • 23

    Burt Reynolds / The Longest Yard (1974)
  • 24

    Burt Reynolds / Starting Over (1979)
  • 25

    Dolly Parton ve Burt Reynolds / The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
  • 26

    Burt Reynolds ve Ariel Winter / Dog Years (2017)
  • 27

    Burt Reynolds/ Gunsmoke (1955)
  • 28

    Brooke Shields ve Burt Reynolds
  • 29

    Burt Reynolds / The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
  • 30

    Burt Reynolds/ The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
  • 31

    Burt Reynolds / Gunsmoke (1955)
  • 32

    Burt Reynolds / Semi-Tough (1977)
  • 33

    Burt Reynolds ve Loni Anderson
  • 34

    Burt Reynolds / Dog Years (2017)
  • 35

    Burt Reynolds ve Peter Billingsley / Paternity (1981)
  • 36

    Burt Reynolds / Paternity (1981)
  • 37

    Burt Reynolds, Michael Conrad ve John Steadman / The Longest Yard (1974)
  • 38

    Burt Reynolds / Deliverance (1972)
  • 39

    Burt Reynolds / Physical Evidence (1989)
  • 40

    Burt Reynolds ve Lesley-Anne Down/ Rough Cut (1980)
  • 41

    Burt Reynolds ve Lesley-Anne Down / Rough Cut (1980)
  • 42

    Jane Fonda, Burt Reynolds ve Warren Beatty
  • 43

    Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise ve Jack Elam / The Cannonball Run (1981)
  • 44

    Burt Reynolds ve Tatum O'Neal / Nickelodeon (1976)
  • 45

    Burt Reynolds / Malone (1987)
  • 46

    Burt Reynolds / The Maddening (1995)
  • 47

    Burt Reynolds / Angel Baby (1961)
  • 48

    Burt Reynolds / Gunsmoke (1955)
  • 49

    Bill Murray ve Burt Reynolds
  • 50

    Burt Reynolds ve Ariel Winter / Dog Years (2017)
