Hayatını kaybeden Burt Reynolds'ın unutulmaz filmleri
Smokey and the Bandit (Çılgın) ve Deliverance (Kurtuluş) filmleriyle şöhrete kavuşan Hollywood yıldızı Burt Reynolds hayatını kaybetti. İşte 82 yaşında kalbine yenilen oyuncunun unutulmaz filmleri...
1Burt Reynolds / Gunsmoke (1955)
2Burt Reynolds / Hooper (1978)
Clint Eastwood ve Burt Reynolds
4Sally Field ve Burt Reynolds / Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
5Burt Reynolds ve Sarah Miles / The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing (1973)
6Burt Reynolds / Stroker Ace (1983)
7Burt Reynolds / 100 Rifles (1969)
Burt Reynolds / Smokey and the Bandit II (1980)
9Burt Reynolds ve Harvey Korman / The Carol Burnett Show (1967)
10Burt Reynolds / The Bandit (2016)
11Burt Reynolds / Easter Seals Telethon (1988)
12Burt Reynolds ve Elizabeth Ashley / Love American Style (1999)
13Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight ve Ronny Cox / Deliverance (1972)
14Burt Reynolds / White Lightning (1973)
15Burt Reynolds, Jim Nabors ve Hal Needham / Stroker Ace (1983)
16Burt Reynolds / Striptease (1996)
17Burt Reynolds / Cop & ½ (1993)
18Burt Reynolds, Jason Statham ve John Rhys-Davies / Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale (2007)
19Burt Reynolds ve Willie Nelson/ The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
20Burt Reynolds ve Loni Anderson
21Burt Reynolds / Deliverance (1972)
22Clint Eastwood ve Burt Reynolds / City Heat (1984)
23Burt Reynolds / The Longest Yard (1974)
24Burt Reynolds / Starting Over (1979)
25Dolly Parton ve Burt Reynolds / The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
26Burt Reynolds ve Ariel Winter / Dog Years (2017)
27Burt Reynolds/ Gunsmoke (1955)
28Brooke Shields ve Burt Reynolds
29Burt Reynolds / The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
30Burt Reynolds/ The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982)
31Burt Reynolds / Gunsmoke (1955)
32Burt Reynolds / Semi-Tough (1977)
33Burt Reynolds ve Loni Anderson
34Burt Reynolds / Dog Years (2017)
35Burt Reynolds ve Peter Billingsley / Paternity (1981)
36Burt Reynolds / Paternity (1981)
37Burt Reynolds, Michael Conrad ve John Steadman / The Longest Yard (1974)
38Burt Reynolds / Deliverance (1972)
39Burt Reynolds / Physical Evidence (1989)
40Burt Reynolds ve Lesley-Anne Down/ Rough Cut (1980)
41Burt Reynolds ve Lesley-Anne Down / Rough Cut (1980)
42Jane Fonda, Burt Reynolds ve Warren Beatty
43Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise ve Jack Elam / The Cannonball Run (1981)
44Burt Reynolds ve Tatum O'Neal / Nickelodeon (1976)
45Burt Reynolds / Malone (1987)
46Burt Reynolds / The Maddening (1995)
47Burt Reynolds / Angel Baby (1961)
48Burt Reynolds / Gunsmoke (1955)
49Bill Murray ve Burt Reynolds
50Burt Reynolds ve Ariel Winter / Dog Years (2017)