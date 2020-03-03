Hollywood'un en güçlü çiftleri
Kimi film kimi ise dizi setinde tanışıp, aşık oldu... Aralarında ekrandaki aşkları gerçek olanlar da var, gerçek hayattaki ilişkilerini ekrana taşıyan da... Ancak hepsinin ortak noktası Hollywood'un güçlü ve marka aşkları olmaları. Gelin Sevgililer Günü'nde aşk yaşayan Hollywood'un güçlü çiftlerine gözatalım...
Miley Cyrus ve Liam Hemsworth / Oscar Ödül Töreni (2018)
Tom Hardy ve Charlotte Riley / Wuthering Heights (2009)
Tom Hardy ve Charlotte Riley (2016)
Kit Harington ve Rose Leslie / Game of Thrones (2011)
Kit Harington ve Rose Leslie
Ryan Reynolds ve Blake Lively / Green Lantern (2011)
Ryan Reynolds ve Blake Lively (2017)
Jason Statham / Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley / Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
Jason Statham ve Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Michael Fassbender ve Alicia Vikander / The Light Between Oceans (2016)
Michael Fassbender ve Alicia Vikander (2016)
Dominic Cooper ve Ruth Negga in Preacher (2016)
Dominic Cooper ve Ruth Negga
Anna Paquin ve Stephen Moyer / True Blood (2008)
Anna Paquin ve Stephen Moyer
Justin Timberlake / In Time (2011)
Jessica Biel / The Illusionist (2006)
Jessica Biel ve Justin Timberlake (2017)
Rachel Weisz/ Oz the Great and Powerful (2013)
Rachel Weisz ve Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig /Spectre (2015)
Tatiana Maslany/ Orphan Black (2013)
Tom Cullen/ Downton Abbey (2010)
Tatiana Maslany ve Tom Cullen (2016)
Paul Sparks / House of Cards (2013)
Poppy Montgomery ve Annie Parisse / Unforgettable (2011)
Annie Parisse ve Paul Sparks
Leighton Meester / Gossip Girl (2007)
Adam Brody / Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)
Adam Brody ve Leighton Meester
Sterling K. Brown ve Ryan Michelle Bathe (2017)
Nick Offerman / Fargo (2014)
Megan Mullally / Web Therapy (2011)
Megan Mullally ve Nick Offerman
Harrison Ford ve Calista Flockhart
Alyson Hannigan ve Alexis Denisof
Seth Green ve Clare Grant
Olivia Wilde / Tron (2010)
Jason Sudeikis / Masterminds (2016)
Jason Sudeikis ve Olivia Wilde (2016)
Paul Dano ve Zoe Kazan (2016)
Paul Scheer ve June Diane Raphael (2015)
Barbra Streisand ve James Brolin
Morena Baccarin ve Ben McKenzie / Gotham (2014)
Morena Baccarin ve Ben McKenzie
Michael Douglas ve Catherine Zeta-Jones (2015)
Seth Rogen ve Lauren Miller-Rogen (2014)
Jennifer Connelly ve Paul Bettany (2014)
Jennifer Grey ve Clark Gregg
Megan Fox / Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Brian Austin Green / Desperate Housewives (2004)
Brian Austin Green ve Megan Fox
Michael J. Fox ve Tracy Pollan (1985)
Lauren Graham ve Peter Krause
Kristen Bell ve Dax Shepard / Hit and Run (2012)
Kristen Bell ve Dax Shepard (2017)
Tracy Letts / Indignation (2016)
Carrie Coon / The Leftovers (2014)
Tracy Letts ve Carrie Coon
Damian Lewis / Our Kind of Traitor (2016)
Helen McCrory / Peaky Blinders (2013)
Damian Lewis ve Helen McCrory
Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, ve Scarlett Johansson/ Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
Javier Bardem ve Penelope Cruz (2013)
Kevin Carroll ve Justin Theroux / The Leftovers (2014)
Jennifer Aniston / Office Christmas Party (2016)
Jennifer Aniston ve Justin Theroux
John Krasinski / Promised Land (2012)
Emily Blunt / Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
John Krasinski ve Emily Blunt
Angela Bassett / American Horror Story (2011)
Courtney B. Vance / American Crime Story (2016)
Angela Bassett ve Courtney B. Vance (2017)
Mila Kunis ve Ashton Kutcher / That '70s Show (1998)
Mila Kunis ve Ashton Kutcher
Sofia Vergara / Hot Pursuit (2015)
Joe Manganiello ve Billy Reilich / Magic Mike XXL (2015)
Sofia Vergara ve Joe Manganiello
John Travolta ve Kelly Preston (2017)
Ginnifer Goodwin ve Josh Dallas / Once Upon a Time (2011)
Ginnifer Goodwin ve Josh Dallas (2015)
Emma Thompson ve Greg Wise
Alicia Silverstone, Sarah Michelle Gellar ve Freddie Prinze Jr. / Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Sarah Michelle Gellar ve Freddie Prinze Jr.
Rose Byrne / Neighbors (2014)
Bobby Cannavale/ Third Watch (1999)
Rose Byrne ve Bobby Cannavale
Warren Beatty ve Annette Bening (2017)
Kyra Sedgwick ve Andre Braugher / Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
Kevin Bacon / Cop Car (2015)
Kevin Bacon ve Kyra Sedgwick
Sacha Baron Cohen / Hugo (2011)
Isla Fisher / Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Sacha Baron Cohen ve Isla Fisher
Bryan Cranston / Breaking Bad (2008)
Robin Dearden / T.J. Hooker (1982)
Bryan Cranston ve Robin Dearden (2017)
Lisa Bonet ve Jason Momoa
Goldie Hawn ve Kurt Russell / Overboard (1987)
Goldie Hawn ve Kurt Russell
Will Smith ve Jada Pinkett Smith / Ali (2001)
Will Smith ve Jada Pinkett Smith (2007)
William H. Macy / Shameless (2011)
Jennifer Aniston ve Felicity Huffman / Cake (2014)
William H. Macy ve Felicity Huffman (2016)
Tom Hanks / Saving Private Ryan (1998)
Rita Wilson / Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Channing Tatum ve Jenna Dewan Tatum / Step Up (2006)
Channing Tatum ve Jenna Dewan Tatum (2016)
Matthew Broderick ve Sarah Jessica Parker (2016)
Ellen DeGeneres ve Portia de Rossi