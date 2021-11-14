IMDb verilerine göre kasım ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin kasım ayının en popüler dizileri listesi fikir verici olabilir. İşte okuyucuların/izleyicilerin oylarıyla belirlenmiş zirvedeki 25 yapım...

Haberler 14.11.2021 - 07:05

25. What We Do in the Shadows (2016)
8.6


24. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7.5

23. Sex Education (2019)

22. The Sopranos (1999)
9.2

21.Dexter (2006)
8.6

20. The Office (2005)
8.9

19. The Witcher (2019)
8.2

18. American Horror Story (2011)
8.0c

17. The Morning Show (2019)
8.4

16. Dopesick (2021)
8.8

15. Seinfeld (1989)
8.8

14. The Walking Dead (2010)
8.2

13.The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

12. Foundation (2021)
7.3

11. Invasion (2021)
5.8

10. Game of Thrones (2011)
9.2

9. Yellowstone (2018)
8.7

8. Doctor Who (2005)
8.6

7. Ted Lasso (2020)
8.8

6. Midnight Mass (2021)
7.7

5. Maid (2021)
8.5

4. Locke & Key (2020)
7.4

3. Succession (2018)
8.7

2. Squid Game (2021)
8.1

1. You (2018)
7.7

