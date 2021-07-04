IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin temmuz ayının en popüler dizileri listesi fikir verici olabilir. İşte Disney projesi Loki'nin zirvede olduğu en popüler 25 yabancı dizi..

04.07.2021 - 07:41

IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 1
25. Ted Lasso (2020)
8.7
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 2

24. Breaking Bad (2008)

9.4

IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 3
23. Yellowstone (2018)
8.6
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 4

22. StartUp (2016)

8.0

IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 5

21. Bosch (2014)

8.4

IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 6

20. iCarly (2021)
7.2

IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 7
19. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7.5
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 8
18. Time (2021)
8.5
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 9
17. Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021)
6.4
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 10
16. Physical (2021)
7.0
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 11
15. The Walking Dead (2010)
8.2
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 12
14. Friends (1994)
8.9
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 13
13. Lupin (2021)
7.5
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 14

12. Game of Thrones (2011)
9.3
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 15
11. Lucifer (2016)
8.1
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 16

10. The Blacklist (2013)
8.0
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 17
9. Black Summer (2019)
6.5
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 18

8. Katla (2021)
7.2
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 19


7. Mare of Easttown (2021)
8.5
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 20

6. Elite (2018)
7.5
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 21


5. Sweet Tooth (2021)
8.0
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 22

4. Manifest (2018)
7.2
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 23

3. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
8.4
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 24

2. Rick and Morty (2013)
9.2
IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri - 25

1. Loki (2021)
8.9

