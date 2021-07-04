IMDb verilerine göre temmuz ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin temmuz ayının en popüler dizileri listesi fikir verici olabilir. İşte Disney projesi Loki'nin zirvede olduğu en popüler 25 yabancı dizi.. 25. Ted Lasso (2020)8.7 24. Breaking Bad (2008)\n9.4 23. Yellowstone (2018)8.6 22. StartUp (2016)\n8.0 21. Bosch (2014)\n8.4 20. iCarly (2021)7.2 19. Grey's Anatomy (2005)7.5 18. Time (2021)8.5 17. Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021)6.4 16. Physical (2021)7.0 15. The Walking Dead (2010)8.2 14. Friends (1994)8.9 13. Lupin (2021)7.5 12. Game of Thrones (2011)9.3 11. Lucifer (2016)8.1 10. The Blacklist (2013)8.0 9. Black Summer (2019)6.5 8. Katla (2021)7.2 7. Mare of Easttown (2021)8.5 6. Elite (2018)7.5 5. Sweet Tooth (2021)8.0 4. Manifest (2018)7.2 3. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)8.4 2. Rick and Morty (2013)9.2 1. Loki (2021)8.9