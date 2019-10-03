Independent'e göre en iyi 30 romantik komedi filmi
Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, Hugh Grant, Michelle Pfeiffer, George Clooney gibi pek çok isimle birlikte anılan romantik komediler arasından en iyileri hangileri? Independent gazetesi yazarları, tüm zamanların en iyi 30 romantik komedi filmini sıraladı.
-
1
30. Pretty Woman (1990)
-
229. She’s All That (1999)
-
328. Saving Face (2004)
-
427. 27 Dresses (2008)
-
526. Playing by Heart (1998)
-
625. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
-
724. One Fine Day (1996)
-
823. Boomerang (1992)
-
922. Long Shot (2019)
-
1021. Roman Holiday (1953)
-
1120. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
-
1219. The Break-Up (2006)
-
1318. But I’m a Cheerleader (1999)
-
1417. Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
-
1516. Brown Sugar (2002)
-
1615. Love Actually (2003)
-
1714. Get Over It (2001)
-
1813. 500 Days of Summer (2009
-
1912. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
-
2011. 13 Going on 30 (2004)
-
2110. Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
-
229. Serendipity (2001)
-
238. 10 Thing I Hate About You (1999)
-
247. The Apartment (1960)
-
256. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
-
265. Notting Hill (1999)
-
274. The Philadelphia Story (1940)
-
283. Annie Hall (1977)
-
292. You’ve Got Mail (1998)
-
301. When Harry Met Sally (1989)
-
31