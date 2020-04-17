Johnny Depp'in yıllar içindeki değişimi

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu dalında bir Altın Küre ve bir SAG ödülü sahibi olan Johnny Depp yine gündemde... 1980'de başladığı kariyerinde Karayip Korsanları (Pirates of the Caribbean) filmindeki Kaptan Jack Sparrow rolüyle zirve yapan 56 yaşındaki oyuncu bu kez Instagram'a katılmasıyla konuşuluyor. İşte Hollywood yıldızının yıllar içindeki değişimi...

Abone ol Paylaş







Johnny Depp / A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Johnny Depp ve Rob Morrow / Private Resort (1985)

Johnny Depp / Slow Burn (1986)

Johnny Depp ve Willem Dafoe / Platoon (1986)

Johnny Depp ve Amy Locane / Cry-Baby (1990)

Johnny Depp / 21 Jump Street (1987)

Johnny Depp / Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Johnny Depp / Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Into the Great Wide Open (1991)

Johnny Depp ve Robert Englund / Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Johnny Depp ve Lili Taylor / Arizona Dream (1993)

Johnny Depp / Benny & Joon (1993)

Johnny Depp ve Leonardo DiCaprio / What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Johnny Depp ve Martin Landau / Ed Wood (1994)

Johnny Depp / Don Juan DeMarco (1994)

Johnny Depp / Dead Man (1995)

Johnny Depp / Nick of Time (1995)

Johnny Depp ve Al Pacino / Donnie Brasco (1997)

Johnny Depp / The Brave (1997)

Johnny Depp / Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Johnny Depp ve Lena Olin / The Ninth Gate (1999)

Johnny Depp ve Charlize Theron / The Astronaut's Wife (1999)

Johnny Depp / Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Johnny Depp ve Juliette Binoche / Chocolat (2000)

Johnny Depp ve Jordi Molla / Blow (2001)

Johnny Depp /From Hell (2001)

Johnny Depp / Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Johnny Depp / Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003)

Johnny Depp in Secret Window (2004)

Johnny Depp ve Charlotte Gainsbourg / Ils se marierent et eurent beaucoup d'enfants (2004)

Johnny Depp / Finding Neverland (2004)

Johnny Depp / The Libertine (2004)

Johnny Depp / Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Johnny Depp ve Emily Watson / Corpse Bride (2005)

Johnny Depp ve Orlando Bloom / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006)

Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush ve Keira Knightley/ Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)



Johnny Depp ve Jamie Campbell Bower / Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)





Johnny Depp in Public Enemies (2009)

Johnny Depp ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Johnny Depp ve Angelina Jolie / The Tourist (2010)

Johnny Depp ve Penelope Cruz / Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Johnny Depp / The Rum Diary (2011)

Johnny Depp / Dark Shadows (2012)

Johnny Depp / The Lone Ranger (2013)

Johnny Depp in Lucky Them (2013)

Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany ve Rebecca Hall / Transcendence (2014)

Johnny Depp / Tusk (2014)

Johnny Depp ve Lilla Crawford / Into the Woods (2014)

Johnny Depp ve Gwyneth Paltrow / Mortdecai (2015)

Johnny Depp ve Mary Klug / Black Mass (2015)

Johnny Depp ve Mia Wasikowska / Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Johnny Depp in The Black Ghiandola (2017)

Johnny Depp / Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Johnny Depp / Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

Johnny Depp ve Forest Whitaker - City of Lies (2018)

Johnny Depp, Jim Sturgess ve Amber Heard in London Fields (2018)

Johnny Depp / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Johnny Depp / Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald galası

Paylaş





