Kamyon şoförlüğünden zirveye: Kevin Costner

Üniversitenin pazarlama ve finans bölümünden dereceyle mezun olduktan sonra otobüs ve kamyon şoförlüğü, kiliselerde şarkı söylemek gibi farklı alanlarda çalışan Kevin Costner kariyerinin ilk yıllarında erotik filmlerde rol aldı. Bu durumda rahatsız olan ve oyunculuğu bir süre ara veren Costner, 1982'de Stacy’s Knights (Güzel Kumarbaz) ile tekrar başladığı sinemada, yapımcılığını ve yönetmenliğini üstlendiği Dances with Wolves'un (Kurtlarla Dans) 12 dalda Oscar'a aday olup, 7 ödül kazanmasıyla dünya çapında üne kavuştu. Kariyerine Oscar, BAFTA ve Altın Küre ödüllerinin yanı sıra 6 Razzie ödülü sığdıran Amerikalı oyuncu (18 Ocak 2020) 67. yaşını kutluyor. İşte Costner'ı kamyon şoförlüğünden zirveye götüren filmler...

Fandango (1985)

Kevin Costner ve Sam Robards / Fandango (1985)

Silverado (1985)

Kevin Costner / Silverado (1985)

American Flyers (1985)

Kevin Costner, Alexandra Paul, Rae Dawn Chong, ve David Marshall Grant / American Flyers (1985)

The Untouchables (1987)

Kevin Costner / The Untouchables (1987)

No Way Out (1987)

Kevin Costner / No Way Out (1987)

Bull Durham (1988)

Kevin Costner ve Susan Sarandon / Bull Durham (1988)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Kevin Costner / Field of Dreams (1989)

Revenge (1990)

Kevin Costner ve Madeleine Stowe / Revenge (1990)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner / Dances with Wolves (1990)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Kevin Costner ve Christian Slater / Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

JFK (1991)

Kevin Costner / JFK (1991)

JFK (1991)

Kevin Costner ve Donald Sutherland / JFK (1991)

The Bodyguard (1992)

Kevin Costner / The Bodyguard (1992)

The Bodyguard (1992)

Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, Gary Kemp ve Michele Lamar Richards / The Bodyguard (1992)

A Perfect World (1993)

Kevin Costner / A Perfect World (1993)

Wyatt Earp (1994)

Kevin Costner ve Jim Caviezel / Wyatt Earp (1994)

The War (1994)

Kevin Costner ve Elijah Wood / The War (1994)

Waterworld (1995)

Kevin Costner / Waterworld (1995)

Tin Cup (1996)

Kevin Costner, Don Johnson ve Rene Russo / Tin Cup (1996)

The Postman (1997)

Kevin Costner / The Postman (1997)

The Postman (1997)

Kevin Costner / The Postman (1997)

For Love of the Game (1999)

Kevin Costner / For Love of the Game (1999)

Thirteen Days (2000)

Kevin Costner ve Steven Culp / Thirteen Days (2000)

3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

Kevin Costner ve Christian Slater / 3000 Miles to Graceland (2001)

Dragonfly (2002)

Kevin Costner ve Kathy Bates / Dragonfly (2002)

Open Range (2003)

Kevin Costner ve Robert Duvall / Open Range (2003)

Rumor Has It... (2005)

Jennifer Aniston ve Kevin Costner / Rumor Has It... (2005)

The Guardian (2006)

Kevin Costner ve Ashton Kutcher / The Guardian (2006)

Mr. Brooks (2007)

Kevin Costner ve William Hurt / Mr. Brooks (2007)

Swing Vote (2008)

Kevin Costner VE Paula Patton / Swing Vote (2008)

The New Daughter (2009)

Kevin Costner ve Gattlin Griffith / The New Daughter (2009)

The Company Men (2010)

Kevin Costner ve Ben Affleck / The Company Men (2010)

Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Kevin Costner / Hatfields & McCoys (2012)

Man of Steel (2013)

Kevin Costner ve Dylan Sprayberry / Man of Steel (2013)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Kevin Costner ve Chris Pine / Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

3 Days to Kill (2014)

Kevin Costner ve Connie Nielsen / 3 Days to Kill (2014)

Draft Day (2014)

Kevin Costner / Draft Day (2014)

Black or White (2014)

Kevin Costner ve Jillian Estell / Black or White (2014)

McFarland, USA (2015)

Kevin Costner ve Maria Bello / McFarland, USA (2015)

Criminal (2016)

Kevin Costner / Criminal (2016)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Kevin Costner / Hidden Figures (2016)

Hidden Figures (2016)

Kevin Costner, Taraji P. Henson ve Jim Parsons / Hidden Figures (2016)

Molly's Game (2017)

Kevin Costner / Molly's Game (2017)

Molly's Game (2017)

Kevin Costner ve Jessica Chastain / Molly's Game (2017)

Yellowstone (2018)

Kevin Costner / Yellowstone (2018)

The Highwaymen (2019)

Kevin Costner / The Highwaymen (2019)

Let Him Go (2020)

Kevin Costner / Let Him Go (2020)

