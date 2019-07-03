Keanu Reeves yeni film çekiminde (Ünlülerin set halleri)
ntv.com.tr
Ünlü oyuncu Keanu Reeves, yeni filmi Bill & Ted Face The Music'in setinde görüntülendi. Film çekimi esnasında sette görüntülenen tek oyuncu Keanu Reeves değil. İşte ünlülerin set halleri...
1
Keanu Reeves, komedi türündeki yeni filmi Bill & Ted Face The Music'in New Orleans'taki setinde görüntülendi.
İşte diğer oyuncuların set halleri...
2
Sophia Loren / The Life Before Us (2019)
3Christian Bale ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
4Richard Madden / Bodyguard (2018)
5Joel Harlow ve Michael B. Jordan / Black Panther (2018)
6Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)
7Rachel Weisz / The Favourite (2018)
8Brian May ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
9Caitriona Balfe ve Sam Heughan / Outlander (2014)
10Danai Gurira ve Ryan Coogler / Black Panther (2018)
11Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)
12Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
13Steve Carell ve Timothee Chalamet / Beautiful Boy (2018)
14Yorgos Lanthimos ve Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)
15Rachel Weisz, Yorgos Lanthimos ve Olivia Colman / The Favourite (2018)
16Benicio Del Toro ve Ben Stiller / Escape at Dannemora (2018)
17Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly ve Mahershala Ali / Green Book (2018)
18Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Dimiter D. Marinov ve Mike Hatton / Green Book (2018)
19
20Rachel Brosnahan ve Wakeema Hollis / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
21Spike Lee ve Adam Driver / BlacKkKlansman (2018)
22Rob Marshall ve Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
23Chadwick Boseman / Black Panther (2018)
24Alfonso Cuaron ve Yalitza Aparicio / Roma (2018)
25Nicole Kidman ve Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
26Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
27Christian Bale, Steve Carell ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
28Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
29Robert Redford ve David Lowery / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
30John Krasinski / A Quiet Place (2018)
31Charlize Theron ve Jason Reitman in Tully (2018)
32Max Greenfield ve Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)
33Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)
34
35Hugh Grant / A Very English Scandal (2018)
36Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
37Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)
38Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)