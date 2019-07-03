NTV

Keanu Reeves yeni film çekiminde (Ünlülerin set halleri)

ntv.com.tr

Ünlü oyuncu Keanu Reeves, yeni filmi Bill & Ted Face The Music'in setinde görüntülendi. Film çekimi esnasında sette görüntülenen tek oyuncu Keanu Reeves değil. İşte ünlülerin set halleri...

  • 1

    Keanu Reeves, komedi türündeki yeni filmi Bill & Ted Face The Music'in New Orleans'taki setinde görüntülendi. 

    İşte diğer oyuncuların set halleri...

  • 2

    Sophia Loren / The Life Before Us (2019)

  • 3

    Christian Bale ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
  • 4

    Richard Madden / Bodyguard (2018)
  • 5

    Joel Harlow ve Michael B. Jordan / Black Panther (2018)
  • 6

    Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)
  • 7

    Rachel Weisz / The Favourite (2018)
  • 8

    Brian May ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
  • 9

    Caitriona Balfe ve Sam Heughan / Outlander (2014)
  • 10

    Danai Gurira ve Ryan Coogler / Black Panther (2018)
  • 11

    Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)
  • 12

    Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
  • 13

    Steve Carell ve Timothee Chalamet / Beautiful Boy (2018)
  • 14

    Yorgos Lanthimos ve Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)
  • 15

    Rachel Weisz, Yorgos Lanthimos ve Olivia Colman / The Favourite (2018)
  • 16

    Benicio Del Toro ve Ben Stiller / Escape at Dannemora (2018)
  • 17

    Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly ve Mahershala Ali / Green Book (2018)
  • 18

    Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Dimiter D. Marinov ve Mike Hatton / Green Book (2018)
  • 19

  • 20

    Rachel Brosnahan ve Wakeema Hollis / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
  • 21

    Spike Lee ve Adam Driver / BlacKkKlansman (2018)
  • 22

    Rob Marshall ve Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
  • 23

    Chadwick Boseman / Black Panther (2018)
  • 24

    Alfonso Cuaron ve Yalitza Aparicio / Roma (2018)
  • 25

    Nicole Kidman ve Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
  • 26

    Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
  • 27

    Christian Bale, Steve Carell ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
  • 28

    Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
  • 29

    Robert Redford ve David Lowery / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
  • 30

    John Krasinski / A Quiet Place (2018)
  • 31

    Charlize Theron ve Jason Reitman in Tully (2018)
  • 32

    Max Greenfield ve Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)
  • 33

    Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)
  • 34

  • 35

    Hugh Grant / A Very English Scandal (2018)
  • 36

    Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
  • 37

    Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)
  • 38

    Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin