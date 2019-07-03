Keanu Reeves yeni filminin setinde (Ünlülerin set halleri)
Yeni filmi Bill and Ted 3'ün setinde görüntülenen Keanu Reeves, yeni imajıyla dikkat çekti. Film çekimi esnasında sette görüntülenen tek oyuncu Keanu Reeves değil. İşte ünlülerin set halleri...
-
1
Keanu Reeves, rol arkadaşı Alex Winter ile Bill and Ted 3 filminin New Orleans’taki setinde görüntülendi. Uzun süredir filmlerde ve günlük hayatında sakallı haliyle görülen Reeves, yeni filmi için sakallarını tamamen kesip imajını değiştirdi.
İşte film setlerinde diğer ünlüler...
-
2Christian Bale ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
-
3Richard Madden / Bodyguard (2018)
-
4Joel Harlow ve Michael B. Jordan / Black Panther (2018)
-
5Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)
-
6Rachel Weisz / The Favourite (2018)
-
7Brian May ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
-
8Caitriona Balfe ve Sam Heughan / Outlander (2014)
-
9Danai Gurira ve Ryan Coogler / Black Panther (2018)
-
10Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)
-
11Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
-
12Steve Carell ve Timothee Chalamet / Beautiful Boy (2018)
-
13Yorgos Lanthimos ve Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)
-
14Rachel Weisz, Yorgos Lanthimos ve Olivia Colman / The Favourite (2018)
-
15Benicio Del Toro ve Ben Stiller / Escape at Dannemora (2018)
-
16Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly ve Mahershala Ali / Green Book (2018)
-
17Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Dimiter D. Marinov ve Mike Hatton / Green Book (2018)
-
18
-
19Rachel Brosnahan ve Wakeema Hollis / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
-
20Spike Lee ve Adam Driver / BlacKkKlansman (2018)
-
21Rob Marshall ve Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
-
22Chadwick Boseman / Black Panther (2018)
-
23Alfonso Cuaron ve Yalitza Aparicio / Roma (2018)
-
24Nicole Kidman ve Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
-
25Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
-
26Christian Bale, Steve Carell ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
-
27Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
-
28Robert Redford ve David Lowery / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
-
29John Krasinski / A Quiet Place (2018)
-
30Charlize Theron ve Jason Reitman in Tully (2018)
-
31Max Greenfield ve Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)
-
32Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)
-
33
-
34Hugh Grant / A Very English Scandal (2018)
-
35Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
-
36Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)
-
37Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)