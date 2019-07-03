NTV

Yeni filmi Bill and Ted 3'ün setinde görüntülenen Keanu Reeves, yeni imajıyla dikkat çekti. Film çekimi esnasında sette görüntülenen tek oyuncu Keanu Reeves değil. İşte ünlülerin set halleri...

    Keanu Reeves, rol arkadaşı Alex Winter ile Bill and Ted 3 filminin New Orleans’taki setinde görüntülendi. Uzun süredir filmlerde ve günlük hayatında sakallı haliyle görülen Reeves, yeni filmi için sakallarını tamamen kesip imajını değiştirdi.

    İşte film setlerinde diğer ünlüler...

    Christian Bale ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
    Richard Madden / Bodyguard (2018)
    Joel Harlow ve Michael B. Jordan / Black Panther (2018)
    Bradley Cooper ve Lady Gaga / A Star Is Born (2018)
    Rachel Weisz / The Favourite (2018)
    Brian May ve Gwilym Lee / Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
    Caitriona Balfe ve Sam Heughan / Outlander (2014)
    Danai Gurira ve Ryan Coogler / Black Panther (2018)
    Benedict Cumberbatch / Patrick Melrose (2018)
    Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
    Steve Carell ve Timothee Chalamet / Beautiful Boy (2018)
    Yorgos Lanthimos ve Emma Stone / The Favourite (2018)
    Rachel Weisz, Yorgos Lanthimos ve Olivia Colman / The Favourite (2018)
    Benicio Del Toro ve Ben Stiller / Escape at Dannemora (2018)
    Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly ve Mahershala Ali / Green Book (2018)
    Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Dimiter D. Marinov ve Mike Hatton / Green Book (2018)
    Rachel Brosnahan ve Wakeema Hollis / The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)
    Spike Lee ve Adam Driver / BlacKkKlansman (2018)
    Rob Marshall ve Emily Blunt / Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
    Chadwick Boseman / Black Panther (2018)
    Alfonso Cuaron ve Yalitza Aparicio / Roma (2018)
    Nicole Kidman ve Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
    Lucas Hedges / Boy Erased (2018)
    Christian Bale, Steve Carell ve Adam McKay / Vice (2018)
    Bo Burnham ve Elsie Fisher / Eighth Grade (2018)
    Robert Redford ve David Lowery / The Old Man & the Gun (2018)
    John Krasinski / A Quiet Place (2018)
    Charlize Theron ve Jason Reitman in Tully (2018)
    Max Greenfield ve Darren Criss / American Crime Story (2016)
    Keri Russell / The Americans (2013)
    Hugh Grant / A Very English Scandal (2018)
    Elisabeth Moss / The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
    Donald Glover / Atlanta (2016)
    Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing ve Megan Mullally / Will & Grace (1998)
