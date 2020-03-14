Kitaplardan sinemaya uyarlanan filmler

"İyi bir kitaptan daha ili olan tek şey iyi bir kitaptan sinemaya aktarılmış ibi bir filmdir" diyenlerdenseniz bu liste sizin için. İşte kitapladan beyazperdeye aktarılmış en iyi filmler...

Abone ol Paylaş







1 The Godfather (1972)





2 The Godfather: Part II (1974)





3 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

4 Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994)





5 Fight Club (1999)





6 Goodfellas (1990)





7 One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

8 The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

9 It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

10 The Prestige (2006)

11 Apocalypse Now (1979)





12 Green Mile





13 The Pianist (2002)

14 Psycho (1960)

15 Hotaru no haka (1988)





16 Paths of Glory (1957)





17 The Shining (1980)

18 Das Boot (1981)

19 Vertigo (1958)

20 Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

21 3 Idiots (2009)

22 Full Metal Jacket (1987)

23 Requiem for a Dream (2000)

24 A Clockwork Orange (1971)

25 Scarface (1983)





26 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

27 L.A. Confidential (1997)





28 Double Indemnity (1944)





29 Lawrence of Arabia (1962)





30 Ladri di biciclette (1948)

31 Blade Runner (1982)

32 Raging Bull (1980)





33 Room (2015)

34 Die Hard (1988)

35 Catch Me If You Can (2002)





36 Casino (1995)





37 Gone with the Wind (1939)

38 Cool Hand Luke (1967)

39 Hauru no ugoku shiro (2004)

40 El secreto de sus ojos (2009)

41 The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

42 Shutter Island (2010)





43 The Princess Bride (1987)





44 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)





45 Gone Girl (2014)





46 No Country for Old Men (2007)

47 The Imitation Game (2014)





48 12 Years a Slave (2013)

49 Jurassic Park (1993)





50 The Help (2011)

51 There Will Be Blood (2007)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)