Korku filmlerinin çocuk yıldızları bugün ne yapıyor

Yıldızlaşmadan önce Kirsten Dunst ve Chloe Grace Moretz korku filmlerinde boy gösterdi. İşte korku filmlerinde rol alarak olgunlaşan bugünün yıldızları...

    Kirsten Dunst / Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)
    Kirsten Dunst
    Isabelle Fuhrman / Orphan (2009)
    Isabelle Fuhrman
    Jennifer Lawrence / House at the End of the Street (2012)
    Jennifer Lawrence
    Chloe Grace Moretz / The Amityville Horror (2005)
    Chloe Grace Moretz
    Drew Barrymore / Firestarter (1984)
    Drew Barrymore / Firestarter (1984)
    Jennifer Connelly / Phenomena (1985)
    Jennifer Connelly
    Macaulay Culkin / The Good Son (1993)
    Macaulay Culkin
    Stephen Dorff ve Christa Denton / The Gate (1987)
    Stephen Dorff
    Mischa Barton / The Sixth Sense (1999)
    Mischa Barton
    Haley Joel Osment / The Sixth Sense (1999)
    Haley Joel Osment
    Christina Ricci, Kaitlyn Hooper, and Kristen Hooper / Addams Family Values (1993)
    Christina Ricci
    Ezra Miller / We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
    Ezra Miller
    Dakota Fanning / Hide and Seek (2005)
    Dakota Fanning
    Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick / The Omen (2006)

    Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick
    John Franklin / Children of the Corn (1984)
    John Franklin
    Lisa Burns ve Louise Burns /The Shining (1980)
    Lisa Burns ve Louise Burns
    Junio Valverde / El espinazo del diablo (2001)
    Junio Valverde / El espinazo del diablo (2001)
    Oscar Casas / El orfanato (2007)
    Oscar Casas
    Sissy Spacek / Carrie (1976)
    Sissy Spacek
    Jennifer Morrison / Stir of Echoes (1999)
    Jennifer Morrison
    Jodelle Ferland / Case 39 (2009)

    Jodelle Ferland
    Daveigh Chase / The Ring (2002)
    Daveigh Chase
