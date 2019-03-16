Korku filmlerinin çocuk yıldızları bugün ne yapıyor

1 Kirsten Dunst / Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

3 Isabelle Fuhrman / Orphan (2009)

5 Jennifer Lawrence / House at the End of the Street (2012)

7 Chloe Grace Moretz / The Amityville Horror (2005)

9 Drew Barrymore / Firestarter (1984)

11 Jennifer Connelly / Phenomena (1985)

13 Macaulay Culkin / The Good Son (1993)

15 Stephen Dorff ve Christa Denton / The Gate (1987)

17 Mischa Barton / The Sixth Sense (1999)

19 Haley Joel Osment / The Sixth Sense (1999)

21 Christina Ricci, Kaitlyn Hooper, and Kristen Hooper / Addams Family Values (1993)

Ezra Miller / We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

25 Dakota Fanning / Hide and Seek (2005)

27 Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick / The Omen (2006)

29 John Franklin / Children of the Corn (1984)

31 Lisa Burns ve Louise Burns /The Shining (1980)

33 Junio Valverde / El espinazo del diablo (2001)

35 Oscar Casas / El orfanato (2007)

Sissy Spacek / Carrie (1976)

39 Jennifer Morrison / Stir of Echoes (1999)

41 Jodelle Ferland / Case 39 (2009)

43 Daveigh Chase / The Ring (2002)