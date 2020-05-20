Meşhur rolleri kaçıran ünlü oyuncular

20.05.2020 - 07:33
Christina Applegate (Elle Woods rolü, Bu Nasıl Sarışın)
Mark Wahlberg (Ennis Del Mar rolü, Brokeback Dağı)
Julia Roberts (Viola De Lesseps rolü, Aşık Shakespeare)
Albert Brooks (Harry Burns rolüyle, When Harry Met Sally)
Anne Hathaway (Alison Scott rolü, Knocked Up)
Reese Witherspoon (Sidney Prescott rolü, Çığlık)
Tom Hanks (Jerry Maguire rolü, Jerry Maguire)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Dirk Diggler rolü, Boogie Nights)
Denzel Washington (Dedektif David Mills rolü, Se7en)
Harrison Ford (Alan Grant roü, Jurassic Park)
John Lithgow (Joker rolü, Batman)
Nicolas Cage (Aragorn rolü, Yüzüklerin Efendisi)
Christopher Plummer (Gandalf rolü, Yüzüklerin Efendisi)
Henry Winkler (Danny Zuko rolü, Grease)
Johnny Depp (Ferris Bueller rolü, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Jake Sully rolü, Avatar)
Warren Beatty (Bill rolü, Kill Bill)
Selena Gomez (Mitchie Torres rolü, Camp Rock)
Angelina Jolie (Dr. Ryan Stone, Yerçekimi)