Meşhur rolleri kaçıran ünlü oyuncular

Bazı roller oyuncuları dünya çapında üne kavuşturabiliyor. Örneğin Grinin Elli Tonu serisinin yıldızı Dakota Johnson o isimlerden biri. Oysa rol önce Emilia Clarke'a teklif edişmişti ancak o, rolü kabul etmemişti. Teklif edildiği halde reddettiği rol, filmin dünya çapında ses getirmesiyle birlikte en meşhur rollerden biri haline gelince ve film, oyuncuların adıyla anılınca, ünlülerin yaşadığı pişmanlığı tahmin etmek zor değil. İşte solda rolü kabul eden oyuncular ve sağda eğer kabul etseydi nasıl görüneceğini merak ettiğimiz oyuncular...

20.05.2020 - 07:33

Emilia Clarke (Anastasia Steele rolü, Grinin 50 Tonu)

Christina Applegate (Elle Woods rolü, Bu Nasıl Sarışın)

Mark Wahlberg (Ennis Del Mar rolü, Brokeback Dağı)

Julia Roberts (Viola De Lesseps rolü, Aşık Shakespeare)

Albert Brooks (Harry Burns rolüyle, When Harry Met Sally)

 

Anne Hathaway (Alison Scott rolü, Knocked Up)

 

Reese Witherspoon (Sidney Prescott rolü, Çığlık)

 

Tom Hanks (Jerry Maguire rolü, Jerry Maguire)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Dirk Diggler rolü, Boogie Nights)

Denzel Washington (Dedektif David Mills rolü, Se7en) 

 Harrison Ford (Alan Grant roü, Jurassic Park)

 

John Lithgow (Joker rolü, Batman)

 Nicolas Cage (Aragorn rolü, Yüzüklerin Efendisi) 

Christopher Plummer (Gandalf rolü, Yüzüklerin Efendisi)

Henry Winkler (Danny Zuko rolü, Grease)

 

Johnny Depp (Ferris Bueller rolü, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Jake Sully rolü, Avatar)

 

Warren Beatty (Bill rolü, Kill Bill)

 

Selena Gomez (Mitchie Torres rolü, Camp Rock) 

Angelina Jolie (Dr. Ryan Stone, Yerçekimi) 

