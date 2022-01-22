Tüm ülkelerin ve tüm dönemlerin sinema ve televizyon filmleri, film yıldızları ve dizileri hakkında bilgiler barındıran, sinema ve televizyon veri tabanı IMDb'de ocak ayının en popüler yabancı filmlerini listeledi. İşte seyircilerin oylarıyla zirvede yer alan 25 film. 25. Brazen (2022)3.9 24. No Time to Die (2021)7.4 23. Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 (2021)8.0 22. tick, tick...BOOM! (2021)7.6 21. The 355 (2022)4.7 20. The Last Duel (2021)7.4 19. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)7.4 18. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)6.1 17. Pleasure (2021)6.4 16. Dune (2021)8.1 15. The Batman (2022) 14. The King's Man (2021)6.8 13. Mother/Android (2021)4.8 12. Licorice Pizza (2021) 7.9 11. The Lost Daughter (2021)6.8 10. The Tender Bar (2021)6.8 9. The Power of the Dog (2021)7.0 8. The Matrix Resurrections (2021)5.7 7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7.3 6. Sing 2 (2021)7.6 5. Encanto (2021)7.3 4. Don't Look Up (2021)7.3 3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)8.7 2. Scream (2022)7.2 1. Eternals (2021)6.5