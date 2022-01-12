Ocak ayının en popüler yabancı dizileri

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin ocak ayının en popüler dizileri listesi fikir verici olabilir. İşte okuyucuların/izleyicilerin oylarıyla belirlenmiş zirvedeki 25 yapım...

25. Arcane (2021)
9.2

24. Around the World in 80 Days (2021)
6.7





23. Daredevil (2015)
8.6

22. The Mandalorian (2019)
8.8

21. Euphoria (2019)
8.4

20. The Expanse (2015)
8.5

19. Pam & Tommy (2022)

18. The Golden Girls (1985)
8.0

17. Station Eleven (2021)
7.3

16. Game of Thrones (2011)
9.2

15. Hawkeye (2021)
7.7

14. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8.8

13. Emily in Paris (2020)
6.9

12. The Wheel of Time (2021)
7.2

11. Yellowjackets (2021)
8.1

10. The Tourist (2022)
7.2

9. Succession (2018)
8.8

7. Dexter: New Blood (2021)
8.5

6. 1883 (2021)
9.1

5. The Book of Boba Fett (2021)
8.1

4. Stay Close (2021)
7.0

3. The Witcher (2019)
8.2

2. Yellowstone (2018)
8.8

1. Cobra Kai (2018)
8.6

