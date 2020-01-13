Oscar 2020 adayları belli oldu (92. Oscar adayları TAM LİSTE)

Son dakika... Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 92. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan Akademi Ödülleri’nin adayları açıklandı. Joker, toplam 11 dalda aday gösterilerek bu yıl en fazla Oscar adaylığı kazanan yapım oldu. Martin Scorsese’nin The Irishman'i, Quentin Tarantino’nun Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'u ile Noah Baumbach’ın Marriage Story'si de büyük ödüllere aday gösterilen filmler olarak öne çıktı. En iyi film için dokuz film yarışacak. İşte 9 Şubat'ta Los Angeles'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak olan 2020 Oscar Ödülleri adayları tam listesi...

EN İYİ FİLM

Ford v Ferrari (Disney/Fox)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Little Women (Sony)
Marriage Story (Netflix)
1917 (Universal)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)
Parasite (Neon)

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Sam Mendes ve Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho ve Han Jin Won (Parasite)

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Steve Zaillian (The Irishman)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Greta Gerwig (Little Women)
Todd Phillips ve Scott Silver (Joker)

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Corpus Christi
Honeyland

Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

EN İYİ KURGU

Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL MÜZİK

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John, Rocketman)
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)
Stand Up (Harriet)

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL 

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha

EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

