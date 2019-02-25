NTV

Oscar haftası en çok ne izlendi (ABD Box Office rakamları: 22-24 Şubat 2019)

ABD'de Oscar Ödülleri'nin sahiplerini bulduğu hafta sonu gişenin galibi filmler belli oldu. İşte 22-24 2019 ABD Box Office rakamları...

  • 1

    Run the Race 2.3 milyon dolar
  • 2

    The Upside 3.2 milyon dolar
  • 3

    Cold Pursuit 3.3 milyon dolar
  • 4

    Happy Death Day 2U 5 milyon dolar
  • 5

    What Men Want 5.2 milyon dolar
  • 6

    Isn't It Romantic 7.5 milyon dolar
  • 7

    Fighting with My Family Fighting with My Family 8 milyon dolar
  • 8

    The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 10 milyon dolar
  • 9

    Alita: Battle Angel 12 milyon dolar
  • 10

    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 55.5 milyon dolar
