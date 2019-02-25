Oscar haftası en çok ne izlendi (ABD Box Office rakamları: 22-24 Şubat 2019)

ABD'de Oscar Ödülleri'nin sahiplerini bulduğu hafta sonu gişenin galibi filmler belli oldu. İşte 22-24 2019 ABD Box Office rakamları...
-
Run the Race 2.3 milyon dolar
-
The Upside 3.2 milyon dolar
-
Cold Pursuit 3.3 milyon dolar
-
Happy Death Day 2U 5 milyon dolar
-
What Men Want 5.2 milyon dolar
-
Isn't It Romantic 7.5 milyon dolar
-
Fighting with My Family Fighting with My Family 8 milyon dolar
-
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 10 milyon dolar
-
Alita: Battle Angel 12 milyon dolar
-
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World 55.5 milyon dolar