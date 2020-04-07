Quibi 50 orijinal yapımla başladı

Sadece mobil cihazlarda çalışan yeni dijital platform Quibi, farklı türlerde 50 orijinal yapımla yayın hayatına başladı. Quibi yapımları, 10 dakikayı aşmayan bölümler halinde yayınlanıyor.

07.04.2020 - 07:40

Piyasadaki yeni online yayın platformlarının arasına; DreamWorks Animation’ın eski CEO’su Jeffrey Katzenberg tarafından kurulan Amerikan kısa form mobil video platformu Quibi de dahil oldu.
Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro, Antoine Fuqua, Sam Raimi, Jason Blum, Steven Soderbergh, Catherine Hardwick ve Anna Kendrick gibi isimlerle analaşarak yayın hayatına başlayan Quibi dizilerin yanı sıra film; günlük haberler, spor programları, belgesel ve çocuk içerikleri hazırlamayı da planlıyor.

İçerikler platformun yayın politikası gereği en fazla 10 dakika sürüyor.  İşte Quibi'nin dikkat çekici dizi ve programlarından bazıları...

Survive

Punk’d

 Murder House Flip

 Skrrt With Offset

 The Sauce

 Gone Mental With Lior

 Nikki Fre$h

 

Most Dangerous Game

Singled Out

 Gayme Show!

 Dishmantled

 You Ain’t Got These

 Fierce Queens

 Prodigy

Flipped

Run This City

 Shape of Pasta

 NightGowns

 Memory Hole

The Nod With Brittany & Eric

 Last Night’s Late Night

When the Street Lights Go On

Fashion’s a Drag

 Sexology With Shan Boodram

 The Daily Chill

 The Rachel Hollis Show

 60 in 6

 NBC News

 

Chrissy’s Court

Around the World

 Morning Report

 Evening Report

 Pulso News

 For the Cultura

 Weather Today

Thanks a Million

NewsDay

 NewsNight

 TSN Sports Show

 The Replay

 All the Feels

 

I Promise

Close Up

 Fresh Daily

 No Filter

 Speedrun

 Trailers

 Pop5

 Hot Off the Mic

