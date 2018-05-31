NTV

Seyircilerin seçtiği en iyi video oyunları (IMDb verileri)

Portal 2’den Batman: Arkham City’ye pek çok video oyunu, IMDb kullanıcıları tarafından yüksek puan aldı. Siz bunlar arasından hangi oyunları oynadınız? İşte seyircilerin video oyunları tercihleri...

  • 1

    35. The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)

    9.4
  • 2

    34. Grim Fandango (1998)

    9.4
  • 3

    33. Fallout: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1997)

    9.4
  • 4

    32. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)

    9.4
  • 5

    31. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

    9.4
  • 6

    30. Kingdom Hearts (2002)

    9.4
  • 7

    29. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

    9.4
  • 8

    28. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

    9.4
  • 9

    27. Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence (2005)

    9.5
  • 10

    26. Chrono Trigger (1995)

    9.5
  • 11

    25. Forgotten Realms: Baldur's Gate II - Shadows of Amn (2000)

    9.5
  • 12

    24. Fallout 2: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1998)

    9.5
  • 13

    23. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008)

    9.5
  • 14

    22. Half-Life 2 (2004)

    9.5
  • 15

    21. Portal 2 (2011)

    9.5
  • 16

    20. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)

    9.5
  • 17

    19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

    9.5
  • 18

    18. Batman: Arkham City (2011)

    9.5
  • 19

    17. Kingdom Hearts II (2005)

    9.5
  • 20

    16. Red Dead Redemption (2010)

    9.5
  • 21

    15. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)

    9.5
  • 22

    14. Planescape: Torment (1999)

    9.6
  • 23

    13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone (2015)

    9.6
  • 24

    12. Final Fantasy VII (1997)

    9.6
  • 25

    11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)

    9.6
  • 26

    10. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)

    9.6
  • 27

    9. Mass Effect 2 (2010)

    9.6
  • 28

    8. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)

    9.6
  • 29

    7. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)

    9.7
  • 30

    6. Metal Gear Solid (1998)

    9.7
  • 31

    5. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

    9.7
  • 32

    4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (2016)

    9.8
  • 33

    3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)

    9.8
  • 34

    2. The Last of Us (2013)

    9.8
  • 35

    1. God of War (2018)

    9.9
