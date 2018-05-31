Seyircilerin seçtiği en iyi video oyunları (IMDb verileri)

1 35. The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)



9.4

2 34. Grim Fandango (1998)



9.4

3 33. Fallout: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1997)



9.4

4 32. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)



9.4

5 31. Silent Hill 2 (2001)



9.4

6 30. Kingdom Hearts (2002)



9.4

7 29. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)



9.4

8 28. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)



9.4

9 27. Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence (2005)



9.5

10 26. Chrono Trigger (1995)



9.5

11 25. Forgotten Realms: Baldur's Gate II - Shadows of Amn (2000)



9.5

12 24. Fallout 2: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1998)



9.5

13 23. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008)



9.5

14 22. Half-Life 2 (2004)



9.5

15 21. Portal 2 (2011)



9.5

16 20. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)



9.5

17 19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)



9.5

18 18. Batman: Arkham City (2011)



9.5

19 17. Kingdom Hearts II (2005)



9.5

20 16. Red Dead Redemption (2010)



9.5

21 15. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)



9.5

22 14. Planescape: Torment (1999)



9.6

23 13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone (2015)



9.6

24 12. Final Fantasy VII (1997)



9.6

25 11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)



9.6

26 10. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)



9.6

27 9. Mass Effect 2 (2010)



9.6

28 8. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)



9.6

29 7. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)



9.7

30 6. Metal Gear Solid (1998)



9.7

31 5. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)



9.7

32 4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (2016)



9.8

33 3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)



9.8

34 2. The Last of Us (2013)



9.8