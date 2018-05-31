Seyircilerin seçtiği en iyi video oyunları (IMDb verileri)

-
35. The Secret of Monkey Island (1990)
9.4
34. Grim Fandango (1998)
9.4
33. Fallout: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1997)
9.4
32. Shadow of the Colossus (2005)
9.4
31. Silent Hill 2 (2001)
9.4
30. Kingdom Hearts (2002)
9.4
29. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)
9.4
28. Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)
9.4
27. Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence (2005)
9.5
26. Chrono Trigger (1995)
9.5
25. Forgotten Realms: Baldur's Gate II - Shadows of Amn (2000)
9.5
24. Fallout 2: A Post-Nuclear Role-Playing Game (1998)
9.5
23. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008)
9.5
22. Half-Life 2 (2004)
9.5
21. Portal 2 (2011)
9.5
20. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (2009)
9.5
19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)
9.5
18. Batman: Arkham City (2011)
9.5
17. Kingdom Hearts II (2005)
9.5
16. Red Dead Redemption (2010)
9.5
15. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011)
9.5
14. Planescape: Torment (1999)
9.6
13. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone (2015)
9.6
12. Final Fantasy VII (1997)
9.6
11. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003)
9.6
10. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)
9.6
9. Mass Effect 2 (2010)
9.6
8. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (2016)
9.6
7. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (1998)
9.7
6. Metal Gear Solid (1998)
9.7
5. Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
9.7
4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine (2016)
9.8
3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015)
9.8
2. The Last of Us (2013)
9.8
1. God of War (2018)
9.9