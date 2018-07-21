NTV

Sinema ve televizyonun süper kadınları (5 Aralık Dünya Kadın Hakları Günü)

Bugün Dünya Kadın Hakları Günü. Aynı zamanda Türk Kadınına Seçme ve Seçilme Hakkı tanınmasının 84'üncü yılı. İşte 5 Aralık Dünya Kadın Hakları Günü'nde. sinema ve televizyona damga vuran, kadınların gücünü yansıtan süper kahramanlarla tanışın...

  • 1

    Elizabeth Olsen / Captain America: Civil War (2016)
  • 2

    Zazie Beetz / Deadpool 2 (2018)
  • 3

    Sophie Turner /X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
  • 4

    Gal Gadot i/Wonder Woman (2017)
  • 5

    Scarlett Johansson / Iron Man 2 (2010)
  • 6

    Florence Kasumba ve Danai Gurira / Black Panther (2018)
  • 7

    Olivia Munn / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
  • 8

    Jennifer Lawrence / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
  • 9

    Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
  • 10

    Jennifer Garner / Elektra (2005)
  • 11

    Melissa Benoist / Supergirl (2015)
  • 12

    Katie Cassidy / Superhero Fight Club (2015)
  • 13

    Jessica Alba / Fantastic Four (2005)
  • 14

    Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  • 15

    Famke Janssen / X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
  • 16

    Ming-Na Wen / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
  • 17

    Willa Holland / Arrow (2012)
  • 18

    Ciara Renée / Legends of Tomorrow (2016)


  • 19

  • 20

    Dina Meyer, Rachel Skarsten ve Ashley Scott /Birds of Prey (2002)
  • 21

    Laurence Fishburne, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, ve Doug Jones in 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
  • 22

    Rachael Taylor / Jessica Jones (2015)
  • 23

    Ann Wolfe ve Samantha Jo / Wonder Woman (2017)
  • 24

    Yancy Butler / Witchblade (2001)
  • 25

    Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jay Hernandez, Margot Robbie ve Karen Fukuhara / Suicide Squad (2016)
  • 26

    Gal Gadot / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
  • 27

    Pom Klementieff / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
  • 28

    Adrianne Palicki / Wonder Woman (2011)
  • 29

    Laura Vandervoort / Smallville (2001)
  • 30

    Adrianne Palicki / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
  • 31

    Melissa Benoist / Supergirl (2015)
  • 32

    Janeane Garofalo / Mystery Men (1999)
  • 33

    Helen Slater / Supergirl (1984)
  • 34

    Jennifer Lawrence / X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
  • 35

    Cloris Leachman / The New Original Wonder Woman (1975)
  • 36

    Chloe Grace Moretz / Kick-Ass (2010)
  • 37

    Lupita Nyong'o ve Letitia Wright in Black Panther (2018)
  • 38

    Anna Paquin / Rogue
  • 39

    Elodie Yung / Daredevil (2015)
  • 40

    Scarlett Johansson / The Avengers (2012)
  • 41


    Famke Janssen / X-Men (2000)
  • 42

    Helen Slater / Supergirl (1984)
  • 43

    Chloe Grace Moretz / Kick-Ass 2 (2013)
  • 44

    Jay Underwood, Carl Ciarfalio, Alex Hyde-White, ve Rebecca Staab / The Fantastic Four (1994)
  • 45

    Kate Mara /Fantastic Four (2015)
  • 46

    Chloe Bennet / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
  • 47

    Emily VanCamp / Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
  • 48

    Lana Condor / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
  • 49

    Hayley Atwell / Agent Carter (2015)
  • 50

    Katie Stuart / X2 (2003)
  • 51

    Alicia Silverstone / Batman & Robin (1997)
  • 52


    Connie Nielsen / Wonder Woman (2017)
  • 53

    Bingbing Fan/ X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
  • 54

    Rileah Vanderbilt / Wonder Woman (2013)

  • 55

    Halle Berry / X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
  • 56

    Lynda Carter / Wonder Woman (1975)
  • 57

    Mark Strong ve Chloë Grace Moretz / Kick-Ass (2010)
  • 58

    Ellen Page / X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
  • 59

    Krysten Ritter /Jessica Jones (2015)
  • 60

    Alexandra Shipp / X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)
  • 61

    Robin Wright / Wonder Woman (2017)
