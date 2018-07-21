Sinema ve televizyonun süper kadınları (5 Aralık Dünya Kadın Hakları Günü)

Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Jessica Alba / Fantastic Four (2005)

Zoe Saldana / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Famke Janssen / X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Ming-Na Wen / Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)

Ciara Renée / Legends of Tomorrow (2016)

Ciara Renée / Legends of Tomorrow (2016)

Dina Meyer, Rachel Skarsten ve Ashley Scott /Birds of Prey (2002)

21

Laurence Fishburne, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, ve Doug Jones in 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)