Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler

Ünlü oyuncular canavara, yaratığa ya da bir ganstere dönüşmek için saatlerce makyaj koltuğunda oturuyor. Değişmleri öyle oluyor ki seyirci gerkçek hayat kim olduklarını fark edemiyor ya da unutabiliyor. İşte makyajla bambaşka bir görünüme sahip olabilen ve tanımakta zorlacağınız isimler...
Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)
Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)
Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)
Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)
Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)
Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)
Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)
Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)
Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)
Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)
Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)
Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)
Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)
Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)
Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)
John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)
Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)
Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)
Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)
51
William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)
52
53
Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
54
55
Tim Curry / Legend (1985)
56
57
Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)
58
Danny DeVito ve Rhea Perlman
59
Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)
60
61
Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)
62
63
Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
64
65
Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
66
67
Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)
68
69
Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)
70
71
Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)
72
73
Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)
74
75
Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)
76
77
Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)
78
79
Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)
80
81
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)
82
83
Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)
84
85
Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)
86
87
Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
88
89
Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)
90
91
Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)
92
93
Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)
94
95
Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)
96
97
Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007
98
99
Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)