Sinemada makyajla yaratılan sıra dışı değişimler

1 Tilda Swinton / Suspiria (2018)

3 Bill Skarsgard- Pennywise / It (2017)

5 Sofia Boutella / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)

7 Kae Alexander / Game of Thrones (2011)





9 Donald Glover in Atlanta (2016)





11 Doug Jones in Falling Skies (2011)





13 Richard Brake / Game of Thrones (2011)





15 Tilda Swinton / Trainwreck (2015)

17 Jacob Tremblay / Wonder (2017)





19 Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





21 Kenneth Mitchell / Star Trek: Discovery (2017)





23 Hugh Grant / Cloud Atlas (2012)





25 Michael Keaton / Beetlejuice (1988)





27 Lon Chaney / The Phantom of the Opera (1925)





29 Robert De Niro / Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

31 Robert Englund /A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)





33 Eddie Murphy / The Nutty Professor (1996)

35 Karen Gillan / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

37 Johnny Depp / Black Mass (2015)

39 John Hurt / The Elephant Man (1980)





41 Jim Carrey / How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)





43 Willem Dafoe / Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

45 Anjelica Huston / The Witches (1990)





47 Hugo Weaving / Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)





49 Idris Elba / Star Trek: Beyond (2016)





51 William Forsythe / Dick Tracy (1990)





53 Ray Park /Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)

55 Tim Curry / Legend (1985)





57 Danny DeVito / Batman Returns (1992)





59 Jennifer Lawrence / X: First Class (2011)





61 Benicio Del Toro / The Wolfman (2010)

63 Tilda Swinton / The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)





65 Warwick Davis, Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, ve Emma Watson / Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)





67 Tim Pigott-Smith / Jupiter Ascending (2015)

69 Al Pacino / Dick Tracy (1990)





71 Gary Oldman ve Keanu Reeves in Dracula (1992)

73 Virginia Hey / Farscape (1999)

75 Louis Gossett Jr. / Enemy Mine (1985)





77 Laura Dern vce Eric Stoltz / Mask (1985)

79 Emma Thompson / Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

81 Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje / Suicide Squad (2016)

83 Stellan Skarsgard / Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

85 Mike Myers / The Cat in the Hat (2003)

87 Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, ve Doug Jones / Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

89 Helena Bonham Carter / Planet of the Apes (2001)

91 Jim Carrey ve Cameron Diaz in The Mask (1994)





93 Doug Jones / El laberinto del fauno (2006)





95 Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

97 Ralph Fiennes / Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007

99 Mickey Rourke/ Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

101 The Curious Case of Benjamin Brad Pitt



