Son 10 yılın en iyi 30 dizisi (Independent seçti)

Dev bütçeli dizilerden reality dizilere Independent gazetesi yazarları 2010 ile 2019 yılları arasında yayınlanan en iyi 30 diziyi seçti. İşte son 10 yılın en iyi dizileri... 

30.  Homeland (1. sezon, 2011)

29. Mum (2016-2019)

28. The Handmaid's Tale (2017-)

27. La Casa De Papel (2017-) 

26. Rick and Morty (2013-) 

25. The Returned (2012-2015)

24. Catastrophe (2015-19)

23. Killing Eve (2018-)

22. Borgen (2010-2013)

21. Detectorists (2014-2017)

20. The Americans (2013-2018)

19. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

18. The Crown (2016-)

16. The Trip (2010-)

15. Happy Valley (2014-)

14. Girls (2012-2017)

13. Sherlock (2010-)

12. Chernobyl (2019)

11. Atlanta (2016-)

10. Love Island (2015-)

9. Patrick Melrose (2018-)

8. The Vietnam War (2017)

7. Black Mirror (2011-) 

6. Blue Planet II (2017)

5. BoJack Horseman (2014-)

4. Fleabag (2016-19)

3. This Is England (2010-15)

2. Succession (2018-)

1. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

DİĞER GALERİLER

ÖNERİLENLER

DAHA FAZLA GÖSTER