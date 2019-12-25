Son 10 yılın en iyi 55 belgeseli 

55. West of Memphis (2012)
54. Love, Antosha (2019)
53. No Home Movie (2016)
52. Cave of Forgotten Dreams (2010)
51. Wormwood (2017)
50. Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
49. Under African Skies (2012)
48. Infinite Football (2018)
47. Citizenfour (2014)
46. Tickled (2016)
45. An Open Secret (2015)
44. They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead (2018)
43. Seymour: An Introduction (2015)
42. Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
41. All These Sleepless Nights (2016)
40. America to Me (2018)
39. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018)
38. Honeyland (2019)
37. Leviathan (2012)
36. Life Itself (2014)
35. This Is Not A Film (2012)
34. Fire at Sea (2016)
33. Ex Libris: The New York Public Library (2017)
32. Kate Plays Christine (2016)
31. Weiner (2016)
30. Pina (2011)
29. At Berkeley (2013)
28. Virunga (2014)
27. 13th (2016)
26. Bisbee ’17 (2018)
25. Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story (2019)
24. Heart of a Dog (2015)
23. The Keepers (2017)
22. Finding Vivian Maier (2013)
21. Amy (2015)
20. Cartel Land (2015)
19. John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection (2018)
18. I’m Still Here (2010)
17. Exit Through the Gift Shop (2010)
16. The Arbor (2010)
15. Free Solo (2018)
14. The Interrupters (2011)
13. Faces Places (2017)
12. Minding The Gap (2018)
11. Leaving Neverland (2019)
10. Listen To Me Marlon (2015)
9. Cameraperson (2016)
8. Hale County This Morning, This Evening (2018)
7. The Work (2017)
6. The Overnighters (2014)
5. Shirkers (2018)
4. One More Time with Feeling (2016)
3. O.J.: Made in America (2016)
2. Stories We Tell (2013)
1. The Act of Killing (2012)