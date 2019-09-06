NTV

Ünlü yönetmen Martin Scorsese'den 35 film önerisi

Son olarak merakla beklenen The Irishman filmini çeken usta yönetmen Martin Scorsese, en sevdiği 35 filmi açıkladı.

  • 1

    2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
  • 2

    8½ (1963)
  • 3

    Ashes and Diamonds (1958)
  • 4

    BlacKkKlansman (2018)
  • 5

    The Changeling (1980)
  • 6

    The Chess Players (1977)
  • 7

    Citizen Kane (1941)
  • 8

    Contempt (1963)
  • 9

    Dead of Night (1945)
  • 10

    The Entity (1982)
  • 11

    The Exorcist (1973)
  • 12

    The Haunting (1963)
  • 13

    The Innocents (1961)
  • 14

    Isle of the Dead (1945)
  • 15

    Johnny Guitar (1954)
  • 16

    L’Atalante (1934)
  • 17

    L’Avventura (1960)
  • 18

    The Leopard (1963)
  • 19

    The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)
  • 20

    Moonrise (1948)
  • 21

    Night of the Demon (1957)
  • 22

    One Eyed Jacks (1961)
  • 23

    Paisan (1946)
  • 24

    Psycho (1960)
  • 25

    Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
  • 26

    The Red Shoes (1948)
  • 27

    “The River (1951)
  • 28

    Salvatore Giuliano (1962)
  • 29

    The Searchers (1956)
  • 30

    The Shining (1980)
  • 31

    Touki Bouki (1973)
  • 32

    Ugetsu (1953)
  • 33

    The Uninvited (1944)
  • 34

    Vertigo (195
  • 35

    Woman Is the Future of Man (2003)
NTV FOTO'DA ARA

ARAMADAN ESC TUŞU İLE ÇIKABİLİRSİNİZ

ARAMA İÇİN ENTER YAP

×Kapat

Bir Şehir Seçin