Ünlü yönetmen Martin Scorsese'den 35 film önerisi

Son olarak merakla beklenen The Irishman filmini çeken usta yönetmen Martin Scorsese, en sevdiği 35 filmi açıkladı.
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
8½ (1963)
Ashes and Diamonds (1958)
BlacKkKlansman (2018)
The Changeling (1980)
The Chess Players (1977)
Citizen Kane (1941)
Contempt (1963)
Dead of Night (1945)
The Entity (1982)
The Exorcist (1973)
The Haunting (1963)
The Innocents (1961)
Isle of the Dead (1945)
Johnny Guitar (1954)
L’Atalante (1934)
L’Avventura (1960)
The Leopard (1963)
The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp (1943)
Moonrise (1948)
Night of the Demon (1957)
One Eyed Jacks (1961)
Paisan (1946)
Psycho (1960)
Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
The Red Shoes (1948)
“The River (1951)
Salvatore Giuliano (1962)
The Searchers (1956)
The Shining (1980)
Touki Bouki (1973)
Ugetsu (1953)
The Uninvited (1944)
Vertigo (195
Woman Is the Future of Man (2003)