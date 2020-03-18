Ünlülerin sosyal medyadan canlı konser tarihleri

18.03.2020 - 09:13
13 Mart
Lizzo (Instagram)
Gnash (Instagram)
14-15 Mart
Diplo (Youtube)
16 Mart
Coldplay - Chris Martin (Instagram)
Keith Urban ve Nicole Kidman (Instagram)
Hunter Hayes (YouTube)
Christine and the Queens (Instagram)
Katharine McPhee (Instagram)
Pink (Instagram)
Yungblud (YouTube)
Miley Cyrus (Instagram)
17 Mart
Stephen Amell (Instagram)
Rita Wilson (Instagram)
Bono (Facebook)
Luke Combs (Facebook ve Instagram)
Bebe Rexha (Instagram)
Miley Cyrus (Instagram)
Ben Platt (Instagram)
John Legend (Instagram)
Ben Gibbard (YouTube ve Facebook)
18 Mart
Miley Cyrus (Instagram)
20 Mart
İptal edilen Ultra Müzik Festivali'nin DJ'leri Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Major Lazer (Radyo üzerinden)
23 Mart
Garth Brooks