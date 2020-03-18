Ünlülerin sosyal medyadan canlı konser tarihleri

Corona virüs salgını nedeniyle Türkiye'den Gülsin Onay ve Haluk Levent'in sosyal medyadan canlı yayınladıkları konserlerden sonra dünyadan pek sanatçı da iptal edilen konserlerini sosyal medya üzerinden canlı olarak yayınladı. Konserlerin kaydına sosyal medya kanalları üzerinden ulaşmak mümkün. İşte bugüne kadar verilen ve bugünden itibaren verilecek olan evden canlı konserler...

13 Mart

Lizzo (Instagram)

Gnash (Instagram)

14-15 Mart

Diplo (Youtube)

16 Mart

Coldplay - Chris Martin (Instagram)

Keith Urban ve Nicole Kidman (Instagram)

Hunter Hayes (YouTube)

Christine and the Queens (Instagram)

Katharine McPhee (Instagram)

Pink (Instagram)

Yungblud (YouTube)

Miley Cyrus (Instagram)

17 Mart

Stephen Amell (Instagram)

Rita Wilson (Instagram)

Bono (Facebook)

Luke Combs (Facebook ve Instagram)

Bebe Rexha (Instagram)

Miley Cyrus (Instagram)

Ben Platt (Instagram)

John Legend (Instagram)

Ben Gibbard (YouTube ve Facebook)

18 Mart

Miley Cyrus (Instagram)

20 Mart

İptal edilen Ultra Müzik Festivali'nin DJ'leri Armin van Buuren, Afrojack, Martin Garrix, Major Lazer (Radyo üzerinden)

23 Mart

Garth Brooks

